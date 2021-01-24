Two local residents were arrested late Saturday night after a high-speed chase involving a stolen car that began in Pocatello and ended at Fort Hall.
Police identified the driver of the stolen car involved in the chase as Donte Edmo, 21, of Pocatello. He's been charged with felony eluding and possession of stolen property.
The passenger in the stolen car, Leticia Zamora, 25, of Pocatello, has been charged with grand theft, conspiracy and two counts of drug possession, police said. She also had a warrant for her arrest for a previous incident, police said.
Saturday night's incident began to unfold around 10:40 p.m. when the suspects stole a car from The Works sandwich shop in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, Pocatello police said. The car belonged to an employee at The Works who immediately reported that it had been stolen, police said.
Pocatello police officers spotted the stolen car in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue and Pocatello Creek Road a short time later and initiated a pursuit.
The suspects wouldn't pull over and the chase continued east on Pocatello Creek Road and then onto Interstate 15 northbound, police said.
Idaho State Police took over the pursuit once the suspects entered Interstate 15 and the chase continued northbound at speeds of over 100 mph until the suspects got off the freeway at the Fort Hall exit.
Fort Hall police were waiting for the suspects at the Fort Hall exit and successfully used spike strips to deflate the stolen car's tires, Pocatello police said.
But the car continued west on Ross Fork Road and then north on Eagle Road before finally coming to a halt at the intersection of Eagle and Sheepskin roads shortly after 11 p.m., police said.
At this point both suspects fled on foot but they were chased down and arrested by police, authorities said. Neither of the suspects nor any of the officers involved were injured.
Police said they found heroin and meth on Zamora, prompting them to charge her with two counts of drug possession.
Both Zamora and Edmo were subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, where they're currently being held.