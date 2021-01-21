Two Colorado residents are facing charges following a high-speed pursuit that started in Soda Springs on Wednesday night.
The driver, Jonathan Hamilton, 37, has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, attempting to elude officers, possession of stolen property, driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. Passenger Desirae Burns, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Both Hamilton and Burns are from Colorado Springs.
Sheriff’s officials say the incident began when their officers attempted to stop Hamilton for a traffic violation around 8 p.m. But instead of yielding, he allegedly tried to outrun the officers.
“The pursuit reached speeds of approx. 130 mph along US30 towards Bannock County, with the suspect turning off his vehicle lights several times while approaching and passing other vehicles,” according to the news release.
Officers with the Idaho State Police, Soda Springs Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
State police deployed tire spikes and were able to disable the vehicle on Interstate 15, north of the McCammon interchange. Hamilton and Burns were taken into custody at that time.
“Hamilton told deputies he had recently been released from prison and didn’t have a driver’s license and decided to outrun the deputy,” according to the news release, which adds that Hamilton has an extensive criminal background.
Sheriff’s officials did not release any additional details about Hamilton or the charges he’s facing on Thursday.