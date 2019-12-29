A 61-year-old Twin Falls resident was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Saturday afternoon near Jerome, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
Rourke Veenendaal was driving a 1998 Ford Escape west on Interstate 84 about 1:35 p.m. when the crash happened.
The vehicle Veenendaal was driving went off the right shoulder and down an embankment, where it rolled, according to state police.
Veenendaal was not wearing a seat belt and was transported via ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. He was listed in stable condition early Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Jerome City Police Department and the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.