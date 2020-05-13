POCATELLO — The current worldwide coronavirus outbreak is likely new territory for most Southeast Idaho residents, but for Naomi Wilde it’s not her first global pandemic.
Born on June 6, 1915, Wilde has endured not only two world wars, the Great Depression and the Great Recession, but was also alive when the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic killed an estimated 675,000 Americans.
Yet still, Wilde says no time in history can compare to life as we know it right now.
“It’s a mess and I wish we could just go back to normal life — this country is crazy right now,” Naomi said about the current COVID-19 pandemic. “I was talking to my son Dean the other day and he asks, ‘Mother, you’ve lived a long time. Have you ever seen anything like this before?’ And I said, ‘Never.’”
Dean Wilde, one of Naomi’s three sons who lives in Pocatello, said his mother has maintained a positive outlook considering the circumstances, adding that for someone who has been on this earth for more than a century it can be difficult to acclimate to the rigorous social distancing guidelines put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s been challenging for her, no doubt about it,” Dean said. “A big part of her life was expecting visits from family members and friends about three to four times per week. But she’s almost 105-years-old, you know — at that age you start thinking, ‘Well if this is going to kill me, it’s going to kill me.’”
Nonetheless, Naomi, who is a resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Pocatello, has continued to adhere to the center’s imposed social distancing guidelines, which includes being unable to participate in her annual motorcycle ride to celebrate her upcoming birthday.
Typically, Naomi spends her birthdays riding on the back of a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle while her good friend Steve Call, a longtime Pocatello bricklayer, chauffeurs her around the Preston area countryside she homesteaded with her husband, Merlin Wilde, after he returned from World War II.
When asked what her plans were for her birthday this year considering Brookdale, in adherence with Gov. Brad Little’s Reopen Idaho plan, won’t lift its social distancing restrictions until June 13, Naomi was succinct when she said, “Nothing.”
“For the first time in a while I have no plans, which is special in a way, I guess,” she added. “Nobody can come to see me and my kids can’t even come out and peek through the windows. It’s a mess.”
However, what Naomi may not know is that several of her friends and family have laid the groundwork for the next best thing to a birthday motorcycle ride — a birthday motorcycle parade.
At 1:05 p.m. on June 6 (in conjunction with her 105th birthday), all members of the Gate City area community with a motorcycle, as well as anyone else who would like to celebrate with Naomi, are encouraged to drive by Brookdale at 1501 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello.
Dean says the tentative plan is to station Naomi under an awning outside of the facility so that she can be within earshot of the passing motorists, who are encouraged to honk their horns and shout out their wishes for the visually impaired birthday gal.
“She was trying to come up with something that she could do this year to celebrate her birthday and this pandemic came along,” Dean said. “Hopefully this motorcycle drive by on her special day will suffice because she has maintained the most incredible, positive outlook on life. Whatever the challenge is, she is up to it and I think that is a huge secret to her longevity.”
In addition to her son Dean, Naomi has spent the past several months talking extensively with her son Van, who she described as “Van the tax man,” who works as a certified public accountant in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“He loves to take me to the casino, so when he comes I get to splurge a little,” Naomi said. “And if you have trouble with your taxes, he’ll get you straightened right out.”
She’s also been tickled to hear about the success her other son, Ross, had experienced at a livestock auction in Blackfoot. Ross lives on the family farm in Mink Creek near Preston and just brought home a large head of cattle.
“He loves to be on the ranch, whether it makes him any money or not,” Naomi said. “He went out and bought a load of cattle the other day and when he got home he realized one of them was so big and bloated it was going to topple over as soon as it hit the grass. So the next auction he loaded that one up into his trailer and headed back with it.”
Naomi said she is especially proud of her three boys and their families. She’s the grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 15. In addition to motorcycles and casinos, she enjoys gardening, crocheting, playing the piano and socializing with her many friends and family.
“It’s pretty amazing because most people my age, their parents have been gone quite a while, It’s nice to be able to reach out to my mom for advice and to ask questions,” Dean said. “It’s special to have her around with all her faculties and we’re absolutely excited to see the outpouring of support for her next month.”
Dean added, “And this surely won’t be the last celebration.”