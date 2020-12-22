POCATELLO — A local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer is doing her part to help local people in need this holiday season.
Christine Kish, who works at the Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH) and is associated with the Bannock Civitans, recently coordinated a coat drive at her workplace. With the help of her coworkers, she was able to gather 20 new and gently used coats over the past few weeks.
“It is an honor to be able to support my community and help those in need,” Kish said in a news release. “I am blessed to be part of a TSA team who cares deeply about others.”
TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose says team members at the Pocatello airport show their commitment to public service every day.
“They not only protect the security and safety of travelers departing PIH in their professional roles, but they care for the community-at-large in meaningful ways at the holidays and throughout the year,” Coose said in the news release.
Kish’s efforts were part of a larger coat drive put on by the community service club Bannock Civitans.
The group, with the help of community members and local businesses, was able to collect and distribute a total of 478 coats this year.
“There was approximately 88 hours of picking up, sorting, washing and distributing the coats put in by our Civitans,” according to the group’s Facebook page.
On Monday, the Bannock Civitans delivered the coats to several local agencies for distribution: the Pocatello Free Clinic, Valley Mission, Aid for Friends, SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency, New Day Products and Resources and The Salvation Army.