Georgia Election Indictment Trump Attacks

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. 

 Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after his bond was set at $200,000.

Old Crow

The leftists love to day.....what comes around, goes around.....well it will go around and paybacks a bi--tch. The politics of destruction goes both ways. Right now Americans are ready to elect Trump out of spite. You really should have just ignored his alleged misdemeanors like you have Bidens felonies.

