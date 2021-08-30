POCATELLO — Robert O’Brien, who served as national security adviser to former president Donald Trump, visited Pocatello on Friday to speak at a “Keep Idaho Red” rally, an effort led by the state’s Republican Party.
Speaking to a crowd of about 200 people at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, O’Brien touched on Californians’ recently increasing migration to Idaho, his desire to regain a Republican majority in Washington and Republicans’ fear of Democratic ideals changing the country for the worse.
The former Trump official said it was important for him to speak to Idahoans because Idaho is one of the few remaining states that is deeply Republican, and the Republican Party needs Idahoans’ help to retake the White House.
“We don’t just need your help here in Idaho, but we’re going to need your help around the country,” O’Brien said. “Let the word go forward from Idaho and radiate out to Arizona and Colorado and Nevada: These great western states that we grew up with as Republican states, let’s take them back.”
O’Brien was preceded on stage at the rally by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
Luna said the purpose of the rally on Friday was to “make sure Idaho doesn’t end up like so many other states that drift to purple and end up blue.”
More than 50 percent of Idaho’s registered voters identify as Republicans, according to Idaho Secretary of State Office data released in July 2021.
“Fortunately, Idaho is still a red state, but so were many others before they turned first purple and then blue,” McGeachin said. “Idaho is not immune to the virus of leftism. We’ve seen it happening to neighboring states.”
O’Brien, who is from California, noted that Idaho has seen significant population growth over the past several years, specifically from Californians migrating to the Gem State, which has driven up the cost of living statewide.
“With all these newcomers coming to Idaho, you have a teaching opportunity for your new neighbors to explain to them what makes Idaho great, why it’s such a winning state and what makes it the place that they want to move to,” he said, naming relatively low taxes, limited regulations and Idahoans’ aversion to “cancel culture” as some of the state’s main attractions.
O’Brien said he’s currently strategizing with U.S House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to regain a Republican majority in 2022.
“With your enthusiasm, with your commitment to freedom and liberty and to the party, we can do that. I know we’re going to do it,” he said. “It’s critical that we retake the House. We’ve got a good shot at taking back the Senate, too, and then in 2024, we’re going to make America great again, again.”