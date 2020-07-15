ARIMO — A trucker was seriously injured on Wednesday when his semi collided with a car on Interstate 15 north of Arimo.
The 5:30 p.m. crash occurred in the interstate's northbound lanes, which as of 6 p.m. remained shut down because of the accident.
The injured trucker, an adult male, was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello after he was extricated from his wrecked tractor-trailer by emergency responders.
The helicopter landed on the interstate to transport the trucker.
The impact of the collision caused the semi to overturn. The compact car involved in the crash, a Toyota Corolla, suffered heavy damage but did not overturn.
The driver of the Corolla was not seriously injured.
The accident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police who are expected to release more information soon.