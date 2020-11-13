AMERICAN FALLS — A trucker is dead as a result of a weather-related wreck that temporarily shut down Interstate 86 eastbound during Friday's winter storm.
Idaho State Police identified the deceased as Kent Gwilliam, 68, of Burley.
The crash occurred at 11:12 a.m. Friday when Gwilliam's 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer hit a patch of ice while traveling westbound on Interstate 86 west of American Falls.
The ice caused the semi to go off the left shoulder, continue across the median and come to rest blocking Interstate 86's eastbound lanes, state police said.
Gwilliam, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected during the crash and died of his injuries, state police said.
The crash shut down Interstate 86 eastbound for four hours.