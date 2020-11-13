The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead as a result of a Friday morning crash that's shut down Interstate 86 eastbound west of American Falls.
The trucker's semi was the only vehicle involved in the 11:12 a.m. wreck.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, Interstate 86 eastbound was still blocked in the area of the crash. Motorists are being advised to stay away from the area until further notice because it's unclear when the freeway's eastbound lanes will be reopened.
Authorities confirmed that the adult male truck driver died in the crash but his identity has not yet been released.
The crash is being investigated by Idaho State Police, who are expected to release additional information soon.