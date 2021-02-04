Shane Warr

Shane Warr

 Bannock County Jail Photo

UPDATE

Shane Warr was charged with one count of aggravated D.U.I., possession of an open container, and possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated. He was transported to the Bannock County Jail and booked on those charges.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 68, in Pocatello.

Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, in a Freightliner semi-truck with one trailer.

The semi-truck crossed over the median and went into southbound traffic.

Warr struck a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello, and a 2020 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay Hirschi, 23, of Pocatello.

The vehicles came to rest in the median and in the southbound lanes of travel.

All drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Akers was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical, in Pocatello.

The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.