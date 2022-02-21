POCATELLO — Despite the widespread exodus of members from the Boy Scouts of America that occurred in 2018 and 2019 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints removed its ties to the organization, Scout leaders from Idaho continue to hold traditional events geared to helping area youth develop lifelong skills.
During the last week in January, over 200 Scouts, leaders and volunteers braved the brittle cold in an overnight venture during the North Star District Winteree at Krupp Scout Hollow in Labelle, Idaho.
In attendance were Webelos Scouts and boy and girl troops from Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Ririe and Pocatello, said District Director Elias Lopez, who said the event was well-attended.
“These youth Scouts were all amazing applying their knowledge of life winter skills and just having fun with their friends and learning new things,” he said.
This event was just one of many the Grand Teton Council BSA continues to hold for area youth although the number of registered Scouts did take a dip over the past few years both city-wide and nation-wide.
Terry Hoopes, the district director for the Scout Mountain District, explained that numbers in the Grand Teton Council region have dropped from 25,000 registered Scouts over a period of several years and that they ended the year of 2021 with about 1,500 Scouts currently registered with the organization in the region.
“There were a lot of numbers, a lot of youth that were registered back then that are no longer registered obviously,” Hoopes said. “So the council is a lot smaller than it used to be, numbers-wise, but we think we’ve retained a lot of the Scouts, youth and adults, that were committed to the program. So there are a lot of the same youth and they’re all good and enjoying the same things they have before, just with fewer numbers.”
Hoopes further explained that the drop in numbers is primarily due to the discontinuation of Latter-day Saint wards participating as sponsors of Scouting units.
“Many of the youth and adults continuing in Scouting are members to the faith, but are participating in Scouting units sponsored by other organizations,” he said.
In addition to this transition, the Grand Teton Council has developed several all-girls troops that have opened the doors to female Scouts who have wanted to participate in BSA activities and goals. In addition, Hoopes said that girls who want to participate in the Girl Scouts in Pocatello can join both organizations and that each offers unique activities and goals.
He also said that although there has been a shift in membership numbers, the BSA program itself hasn’t changed.
“The program remains the same and that’s one thing that we pride ourselves on,” Hoopes said. “We don’t want to change any type of the program, like the requirements for an Eagle Scout are the same.”
He added, “I would say that if you haven’t seen the Boy Scouts in a while to come and check out our program. We need good adults and good youth to make our program better. It’s all about the youth.”
For those interested in learning more about the BSA or joining as either a member or a volunteer, contact the Pocatello Center at 208-233-4600.