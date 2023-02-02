Human remains

Nez Perce tribal members along with an anthropologist sift through dirt Thursday near Pepsi Park in North Lewiston. The skull and bones found Wednesday have been determined to potentially be ancestral remains, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

 Austin Johnson/The Lewiston Tribune

LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains.

