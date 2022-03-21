Preparations for Treefort 10 are underway as the music festival makes its long-awaited full-force return to downtown Boise.
More than 500 artists will perform Wednesday through Sunday at 50 venues scattered throughout Boise’s downtown, from coffee shops to bars, parks and museums, event centers and even a donut shop.
In accordance with local guidelines, Treefort is lifting entry requirements for Treefort 10; there will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend and face masks will be mostly optional. However, indoor masking may be required in some venues, as indicated on-site.
Treefort 9, originally scheduled for March 2020, was postponed twice and ultimately held last September. Attendance was limited, face coverings were required, and attendees had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The last time Treefort was fully rocking was 2019.
“Treefort Music Fest would like to thank its community for supporting the festival and doing their part while we collectively navigated gathering safely over the last two years,” a Treefort statement from early March says. “Treefort is excited to confidently welcome everyone to attend the upcoming festival and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Treefort Music Fest.”
Attendees are still encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a face covering handy. Free vaccinations, testing and symptom screening will be available on-site.
Patrons are asked not to attend if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours of attending the festival, or if they test positive for the disease or were exposed to someone who tested positive within 14 days of attending. More health and safety information can be accessed at treefortmusicfest.com/safety/.
Weeklong passes are available for $270, or $150 for festival-goers under age 21. Single-day and single-stage passes are available for as little as $20. Ticket purchases can be made by visiting treefortmusicfest.com/tickets/.
In addition to live music performances by artists from all over the world, there will be food trucks and beer stands, stand-up comedy and poetry slams, film screenings, kid-friendly events, yoga, and the return of Rigsketball — musicians playing basketball on a hoop attached to a van.