FORT HALL — The annual Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration is set to take place in Fort Hall on July 2.
“We are happy to announce that the Fort Hall Business Council approved the Treaty Day Fireworks Show,” Ray Barlow, chief executive officer of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, said in a news release. “I really enjoy this time of year and I, along with our Casino Hotel Team, are excited for this event.”
The free show, sponsored by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, will begin at dusk. While the fireworks will be visible from several areas, officials say the best place to watch will be at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.