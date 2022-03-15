POCATELLO — Before proposing to his wife, Emma, Ike Sutherland went to his favorite fishing hole along the Portneuf River and cut a half-inch bough from a Russian olive tree.
He tied a bell to the end of the bough, hung a wedding ring inside as the ringer and presented it to her on Christmas.
Viewed as trash trees by many, Russian olives have always held a special place in Sutherland's heart ever since he made his unique marriage proposal 18 years ago. So when the city recently brought in a team to cut down many of the invasive trees near the City Creek trailhead, using massive Clydesdales to haul the logs away, Sutherland dreamed up a project.
Sutherland, 49, will dry and mill some of the old-growth logs and use the lumber to make tables, chairs, picture frames and other custom creations, most of which he'll give away to people in the community.
He'll offer pieces to friends, workers involved in the tree removal project and others who might appreciate the story behind the wood.
"The significance of those (logs) is the ability to document the historical harvest of the material," Sutherland said. "Those trees were planted a long time ago and they've matured over the years. They've been a resource to the community and they were uniquely harvested with the Clydesdale horses that brought them down the mountain."
Russian olives were once planted for wildlife habitat and erosion control. From an ecological perspective, the city opted to use $130,000 in Idaho Department of Lands grant funding to remove the Russian olives because they're known to reduce streamflow, add excess nitrogen into waterways through the berries and choke out native plants.
Sutherland acknowledged Russian olive isn't commonly used for lumber. It grows along stream banks and sucks up loads of water, and the wood takes a long time to dry and cure. The wood typically develops cracks in the grain as it dries. To prevent cracking, Sutherland painted and sealed the ends of his logs, allowing them to dry more evenly.
But one woodworker's trash tree is another woodworker's treasure.
Sutherland explained Russian olive is on the softer end of the spectrum among hardwoods and is exceptionally strong and flexible. It also has a gorgeous appearance, he said.
"Russian olive appears to have a consistency of walnut coloration but a graininess similar to mahogany," Sutherland said. "It has a beautiful white bark band on it that really lends itself to contrast."
It will be a while before Sutherland will be able to use his largest logs. He explained he'll have to let his logs sit one year for every 3 inches of diameter before milling them. For every inch of thickness, his milled lumber will then have to rest for an additional year. He said some of his smaller logs will be workable within a couple of years. The largest logs won't be usable for five to six years.
"It just makes my soul cry to think that contractors could just rip them out and shred them and throw them away," Sutherland said. "I think desirability in woods comes from a European perspective of cutting a tree down and milling into straight lumber to make it easily workable.
"In order to take an undesirable shape and create workable pieces out of it takes a different thought process and a different perspective to accomplish."
Sutherland has also been working recently with another locally abundant wood from a so-called trash tree — juniper. He's planning to build some pieces with juniper bases and Russian olive tops.
His friend Lyle Murray, who lives in the Johnny Creek neighborhood, gave him some juniper that was removed from his property. Another friend, Mark Otteson, gave Sutherland some buffalo juniper logs removed from Blackrock Canyon. He's made pieces for both of them already.
Sutherland works as a plumbing and mechanical inspector for the city of Pocatello. Nowadays, he does carpentry as a hobby, but he used to work with wood professionally.
While living in the Teton Valley, he worked for a shop building custom cabinets and custom furniture. He also worked in carpentry in the Seattle area, building cabinets, jewelry store cases, children's furniture and other projects. He then ventured out on his own as a carpenter for several years.
"When I pick up my hand tools, all of my life stresses and all of my worries are gone," Sutherland said.