POCATELLO — Travis W. Hopkins, a well-known fixture in the local theater community and longtime president of the board of directors for Westside Players in Pocatello, has died unexpectedly at age 45.
Hopkins was a force in the Pocatello area acting community. His death on Sunday, which people close to him believe was due to a lingering complication from a recent surgery, rocked the Westside Players group.
"We're all just stunned and shocked," said Karen Suess, a Westside Players board member. "He's just, he's done so much. We had a gathering last night of the Westside board and friends and we we're telling stories about him."
Those who knew Hopkins described him as many things — a talented actor, director, tech guru, a baker and a chef, a mentor and a good friend.
"He's been everything to many people," Suess said. "(Travis) did so much for us, and he did a very, very good job of taking care of Westside during his tenure as president."
Hopkins served as board president for about eight years, though he had been with Westside Players since the late '90s. The earliest indication the organization has of Hopkins acting in one of its shows is 1998, Suess said.
During the pandemic, Hopkins carried Westside Players through turbulent circumstances and made sure the organization stayed afloat. He got creative with performance tools, pivoting to radio podcasts featuring Westside actors while the theater was closed to the public due to the coronavirus.
Jackie Czerepinski, director of Westside Players, had known Hopkins for more than 20 years. Czerepinski said she'll remember him as a multitalented man.
"One of Travis's most valuable qualities was that he was good at so many different kinds of things," she said. "He directed me in a couple of shows. I directed him in probably seven or eight, so I've known him as an actor and as a technician and as a director and as the president of the organization and just in 47 different kinds of capacities."
Suess said it's going to be hard to fill Hopkins' shoes, but Westside is not going to skip a beat as the organization prepares for its January show, Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring.
"Travis is truly irreplaceable, but we will go on and we will try to fulfill his vision as best we can. I'm sure that many things will be dedicated to Travis this year. It will be wonderful but not the same," Suess said. "It really will take a small army to fill his shoes."