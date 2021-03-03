A 46-year-old transient man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Robert G. Abel, who is originally from South Dakota, on Feb. 26 after U.S. Marshals contacted one of their detectives regarding a non-compliant sex offender who had failed to register in Bannock County.
Abel has since been charged with the felony crime, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for March 8.