Adrian Jawort, of Billings, Mont., speaks at the Rainbow Rally on the steps of the Montana Capitol, March 15, 2021, in Helena, Mont. Jawort, who changed her first name to Adria, had planned to talk about LGBTQ and two spirit history at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library on June 2, 2023, but the event was canceled due to a new law that bans drag reading events at public libraries. Jawort is among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that was filed Thursday, July 6, seeking to overturn the ban.

 Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A transgender woman, the owners of an independent bookstore and an educator who teaches in costume are among those challenging Montana's first-in-the-nation law that bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Butte argues the law violates the free speech and equal protection guarantees in the U.S. Constitution.

