BOISE — The Idaho House on Wednesday passed controversial legislation aimed at banning transgender girls or women from school sports, as another, even more far-reaching bill regarding transgender youth was killed.
HB 500, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, passed the House on a 52-17 vote after an emotional debate, just a day after a new Idaho Attorney General’s Office opinion was issued finding the bill likely unconstitutional and discriminatory.
Meanwhile, HB 465, sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, which sought to make it a felony for doctors to provide transgender medical treatment for anyone under 18, died in committee, a day after more than 50 people testified, nearly all against it, at an hourslong hearing that ended before all could speak. Hundreds filled the Capitol to protest the bill. Those decrying the bill included clergy members, counselors, parents, medical professionals and more.
“This is care that is always authorized by the child’s parents,” Idaho Medical Association CEO Susie Pouliot told the House Judiciary Committee. “Transgender youth are already at increased risk of suicide.” The bill, she said, “Would almost certainly lead to an increased instance of youth suicide.”
Jamie Lange, a counselor, said, “When I diagnose my trans clients I almost always diagnose PTSD before I diagnose gender dysphoria, because they live in a body that doesn’t match their gender identity.” She told the lawmakers that if the bill passes, “the blood is on your hands for every suicide that happens in the trans community.”
House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that HB 465 would proceed no further.
“I found all of the 51 people who addressed the committee yesterday to be sincere and legitimately concerned for the welfare of our children,” Chaney said. He said he had concerns with the bill including its proposed criminal penalty, which called for up to life in prison for doctors; its impact on Idaho’s female genital mutilation statute, which the bill would have amended; and “issues with litigation in federal court.”
In the Idaho House on Wednesday, there were emotional clashes between HB 500’s sponsor, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, a former women’s basketball coach, and seven-time Paralympics medalist Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, about what kind of legislation is good for women’s sports.
Ehardt said her bill would “create a fair playing field” and “protect athletes.”
“I am not trying to exclude trans people from living a full, healthy life,” she told the House. “This is about competing in the biological sex in which you were born.”
Davis, who also is the mother of a young daughter who plays multiple sports, told the House, “I can guarantee you there is no one here in this room who is more passionate and committed to protect women’s sports than I am.”
Davis said she benefited from Title IX, the 1972 federal law banning sex discrimination in school sports, which passed the year she was born.
“At age 7 I declared that I was going to be a ski racer and race in the Olympics, and no one ever told me that I couldn’t,” she told the House. And then, after an accident at age 16 made her think “that that dream was over, that sports were out of my life forever,” she discovered the Paralympic movement.
“So not only as a woman but a woman with a disability I could still be the person I was born to be and … compete at international levels,” Davis said. “And never once was I told that was not possible. And that was because of great legislation that enabled me to move forward.”
“While I truly respect the good representative’s intentions, HB 500 will not protect women’s sports,” Davis said. “In fact … every policy and sporting organization that I have worked with believes that all athletes deserve the right to participate in sports and sporting competitions.”
Major athletic organizations, like the NCAA, allow transgender women to play women’s sports if they’ve undergone a year of testosterone suppression treatment, which decreases muscle mass differences otherwise typical between men and women.
“This bill is not fair, equitable or respectful to all,” Davis said. “This is not a problem that we have here in Idaho.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, said the bill is legally problematic, and cited an Idaho Attorney General’s Office opinion that cited numerous “concerns about the defensibility” of the proposal. She noted that the bill requires an internal and external examination of the genitalia of any female player whose gender is challenged, along with medical testing.
“The notion that this is a hoop you have to jump through to be on a high school girls golf team is pretty stunning,” Rubel said. “Anybody that wants to put their classmates through misery can apparently just dispute their gender and put them through this humiliating process.”
“This bill does not pass constitutional muster,” Rubel said. “I guarantee this bill will go to court if it is passed. The state will lose … and it will cost taxpayers a lot of money.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said the Legislature shouldn’t be intimidated.
“I support this bill, I think it’s the right thing for us to do,” he said. “We are the Legislature.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, spoke in favor of the bill, saying during the earlier committee hearing, he heard from a high-level female weightlifter who said she can’t compete fairly with men in her sport because they can lift so much more.
“The issue in this particular legislation is the issue of fairness,” Crane declared. “Is it fair that a biological male should be allowed to compete with a biological female for a spot on the team or a spot on the podium? And I don’t believe it is.”
Every House Democrat voted against HB 500, along with three Republicans, Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
The bill still would need to clear a Senate committee, win passage in the full Senate and gain the governor’s signature to become law.
Similar legislation has been introduced in several states this year. Ehardt worked on the bill with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based socially conservative group that opposes letting transgender girls take part in girls’ sports, and much of its language is identical to one that was introduced in Mississippi earlier this year.