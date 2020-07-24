On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:21 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash involving a train off of Blaser Highway, just north of Lava Hot Springs.
Christopher Kirk, 29, of Pocatello, ID, traveling in a 2008 Dodge Pickup, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks just north of Broxon Road and Blaser Highway.
Kirk failed to locate the crossing and his truck became high-centered on the tracks. After Kirk exited his vehicle, a train collided with the Dodge, pushing it approximately 500 feet from the crossing.
No one was injured in the incident.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.