A train struck a herd of pronghorn north of Hamer, a city in Jefferson County, on Monday morning.
Forty-five animals died in the incident and another 19 were seriously injured, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials. No humans were hurt.
“We have had these sad situations happen before during big snow events,” Curtis Hendricks, wildlife manager for the Upper Snake Region, said in a news release. “These pronghorn are unable to cross the freeway fence as they migrate west and unfortunately they ended up on the tracks where the snow isn’t as deep.”
Fish and Game officials say pronghorn typically try to go under rather than over fences.
It’s not unusual for animals that aren’t willing to cross Interstate 15 to congregate on the plowed railroad tracks nearby, officials said. They’ve identified I-15 as an impediment to east-west big game migration between winter and summer ranges.
Conservation officers responded to the scene of the crash on Monday, where they tried to salvage edible meat and dispatch the injured animals, officials said.
“Any edible meat will be distributed to needy families and food banks throughout the region,” the news release states.