POCATELLO — A comprehensive trail system is starting to take shape on the city's East Bench, above the Highland neighborhood.
This spring, volunteers finished building a steep and curvy 4-mile race course through juniper- and sage-covered private land above Chubbuck Road.
The region's youth mountain biking team, the Pocatello Pioneers, will use the course for home race events.
Furthermore, the Bureau of Land Management wrapped up a public comment for the proposed Pioneer Ridge Mountain Bike Trail System, planned on public land 1.5 miles east of the Portneuf Wellness Complex in the vicinity of the race course. The BLM has proposed to authorize 6 miles of new trails on BLM land and to utilize 2 miles of existing trail, at the request of the Pioneers team, according to a news release.
Jordon Marshall, who is one of the Pioneers' coaches, anticipates the race course and planned BLM trail system will eventually be connected.
Marshall said the owner of the land where the race course was built runs cattle and isn't allowing motorized access.
The Pioneers team is open to students in high schools and middle schools in Bannock, Bingham and Power counties. Marshall said the team is practicing this summer but isn't holding meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meets typically draw between 2,000 and 3,000 people, which he noted will benefit the Pocatello area economically once competition can resume but isn't feasible at the moment from a public safety standpoint due to the crowd sizes.
"These kids still need activities," Marshall said, explaining practices are taking place at City Creek, the new race course and other area trails.
Local races will utilize the Bannock Bannock Event Center as a staging area on race days, with a shuttle to the trailhead. A cow skeleton provides a memorable landmark along the route.
Marshall said the local race will be called Crazy Train.
"It's a punchy course with some great downhill berms," Marshall said. "They really built it to be a fun trail, a flowy trail."
The team is affiliated with the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League, which is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Marshall said the team had 84 members last year. Participation has dropped to a little more than 60 students this season, as some team members would rather ride on their own without competitions.
Bruce Hallman, a BLM spokesman, said the planned BLM trail will disturb a total of 6 acres of earth and will be built according to NICA guidelines to accommodate the Pioneers.
"It will also be available for the public to use and enjoy," Hallman said, adding a trailhead location hasn't been designated yet.