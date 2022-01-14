Sorry, an error occurred.
A truck hauling straw or haul overturned on the onramp to Interstate 86 from the Pocatello Regional Airport.
A trailer hauling straw or hay overturned at 11:45 a.m. on Friday on the Interstate 86 onramp from the Pocatello Regional Airport.
Idaho State Police said the cause of the accident is under investagation and the driver sustained minor injuries. Police said the onramp will likely be closed for a few hours once a tow truck arrives.
