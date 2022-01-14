truck overturns

 KYLE RILEY/FOR THE JOURNAL

A trailer hauling straw or hay overturned at 11:45 a.m. on Friday on the Interstate 86 onramp from the Pocatello Regional Airport. 

Idaho State Police said the cause of the accident is under investagation and the driver sustained minor injuries. Police said the onramp will likely be closed for a few hours once a tow truck arrives. 