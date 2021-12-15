POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a $1.57 million project several years in the making that would dramatically improve the city’s downtown area.
A group of local visionaries that includes Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Palagi aims to convert a full city block adjacent to Simplot Square into a new Pocatello Town Square — complete with a park, playground and performance stage.
“We started working on our master plan about three years ago and this was one of the first projects that we identified as an opportunity to greatly improve the downtown community,” Palagi said. “Through the process of reviewing the plan and the priorities, this project just seemed like it would be the No. 1 catalyst project for many others in our master plan. It’s definitely much more than just building a park. It’s community investment, economic development, business development and encompasses all of the focuses of the downtown area.”
Geographically, the new town square would encompass the existing Simplot Square and the rest of that city block, which is surrounded by Arthur and Garfield avenues to the north and south as well as West Lewis and West Center streets to the east and west.
Though the Downtown Pocatello Pavilion has served as a community gathering space for countless events since 2007, including the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Bannock Civitan Revive @ 5 summer concerts and the Monday Food Truck Round-Up, Palagi says Historic Downtown Pocatello finds itself in a challenging situation because many of those events have outgrown the pavilion’s capacity.
“Even with strategic street closures and the use of the adjacent parking lot areas, the ability to invite larger crowds and help community partners grow their events is being limited due to space,” Palagi said. “The continued and increasing popularity of events in Historic Downtown Pocatello indicate that the community is ready for a larger town square with new amenities that will allow for the growth of current events, attracting new events and the day-to-day use of a gathering space that our community can celebrate.”
The project includes improving the water fountain at Simplot Square to support public interaction and renovating the Bangs Building at 435 W. Center St. into a performance stage with a green room, storage space and public restrooms. The parking lot adjacent to the Bangs Building would be removed and replaced with grass, concrete walkways, lighting features, picnic tables and a playground.
Additionally, the Marshall Public Library is situated just across from the proposed location and Palagi says staff could host book sales on the front lawn when other events like the Farmers Market or Revive @ 5 are happening.
The proposal also includes reducing traffic on West Center and West Lewis between South Garfield and South Arthur avenues, which are already one-way streets, to one lane. The other lane on both streets would be converted into diagonal parking spaces.
Aside from a one-time, in-kind donation of equipment and labor from Pocatello estimated to cost about $130,000 and an agreement for the city to maintain the park in the future, the project would come at no additional expense to local taxpayers, Palagi said.
“The donor and the city of Pocatello would enter into an agreement where the city will accept ownership and maintenance responsibility of the park and redeveloped building and stage area,” Palagi said. “In addition, Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc. will accept responsibility for scheduling and facilitating rentals and events held at the park or stage and will assist with maintenance and upkeep to ensure this park is a gem in our downtown neighborhood.”
Palagi's organization has already secured a community partner and donor that will contribute over $1 million to the project and grant money will cover the remaining costs. A contingency amount of about $400,000 has been included in the overall project budget to insure it can be successfully completed even if unexpected expenses are incurred.
“As the champion and funder for this substantial community project, the donor would be granted naming rights to the park in perpetuity, including any name or branding changes in the future and will have the opportunity to work with Historic Downtown Pocatello and project managers on the final planning and design details, materials used, playground equipment and signage,” Palagi said.
Palagi said there are some downtown properties involved in this proposal that are under contract and moving forward is solely contingent on getting approval from the Pocatello City Council. If approved, construction is planned to begin next summer and officials are hopeful that it will be complete in time to host Christmas and winter events.
Palagi worked tirelessly with numerous Pocatello departments to plan the project proposal and said she wanted to extend a huge thank you to all who helped out.
While a new Pocatello Town Square would greatly enhance the experience in downtown Pocatello, Palagi says she is confident the new addition would be beneficial for the entire Gate City community, crediting a vibrant downtown as being something that offers a plethora of other local economic drivers.
“If you don’t have an economically successful downtown area, you don’t have an economically successful community,” Palagi said. “The heart of the economy is in the Downtown area where there is a collection of small business people who make a huge difference in the local economy — they hire local employees, they buy locally and support other local businesses and charity drives.”
Palagi continued, “This is not just about having a larger dedicated space for downtown events, this is about adding a new amenity for a downtown neighborhood. Tourists can enjoy a nice lunch outside at a park with a playground and a water feature, live music throughout the week and traveling performance groups in the winter. We envision planting a community Christmas tree that is living so we wouldn't have to bring one in every year. This is a need for our downtown in order for it to continue to grow, expand and be successful.”