INKOM — Dozens of concerned Inkom residents banded together Monday night to divert floodwaters from the overflowing Portneuf River and its tributaries in an effort that Mayor Max Shaffer said saved the town.
Shaffer said about 100 people in Inkom volunteered well into the late evening, forming long lines to distribute sandbags and put down protective plastic sheeting.
“It was pretty bad last night,” Shaffer said on Tuesday. “Conservatively, I’d say there were about 100 people out at one time last night. When you see that community response, I mean we’re talking about just local volunteers, local folks doing their best to try and save their community, it’s just overwhelming to see.”
The Portneuf River has risen over 6 inches since Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. And with continued snowmelt and rain in the forecast this week, the river and its tributaries will rise even more, the weather service said.
The rain is forecast to begin Thursday in East Idaho and could continue through early next week.
“How much higher will depend on how much rain we get the next several days,” the weather service said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Right now, we expect 0.25 to 0.75 inches (of rain) but that could rise to as much as 1 to 1.5 inches.”
Shaffer said the most worrisome area in Inkom on Monday night was the Old Highway 30 bridge over Rapid Creek, where volunteers managed to stack enough sandbags to keep the floodwater out of the town’s homes and businesses.
“It was definitely a mad dash for us last night,” Shaffer said on Tuesday. “The river went down today and it’s below the bridge now. People on both sides of the river there reinforced the sides and rebuilt their walls with earth to make them stronger.”
He continued, “The prediction is that area will rise another 6 inches (on Tuesday night) but I think we’re prepared and ready for another long night.”
Former state lawmaker Randy Armstrong, who lives in Inkom, said folks in town were out until late Monday night putting sandbags down to direct water away from local businesses, particularly Solomon’s auto repair shop and the Red Pony Bar, both of which are located on Old Highway 30 near the bridge over Rapid Creek.
“Floodwaters came through and wiped all kinds of stuff out. It was crazy,” Armstrong said. “The biggest concern was the Red Pony bar, one of the most vital buildings in town. We definitely didn’t want that to fall apart.”
The Idaho State Journal called the Red Pony Bar and it was apparent employees and local residents were scrambling to prepare for another night of encroaching floodwaters. A significant commotion could be heard in the background and a local Inkom resident, Lisa Pannell was the person who answered the bar’s phone when the Journal called.
“We got everybody in town and more out here putting sandbags down,” she said. “We were able to stop the waters from coming inside the bar (on Monday) night, but it was almost like we renamed the bar the Riverfront Red Pony because the water was so close. There were over 20 of us in one line passing down sandbags.”
Armstrong described the scene in Inkom on Monday night as “inspirational.”
“There were so many people out there helping out and moving stuff around,” he said. “I was just amazed by how many people cared so much to protect their community. It was coming at us hard (on Monday) night and we are hoping that the worst is behind us, but it’s hard to tell.”
Shaffer was inundated Tuesday with individuals and local church youth groups reaching out to offer assistance.
“Just today I have had 10 phone calls from LDS youth groups looking to help out,” he said. “Tuesdays are typically mutual nights and I just keep getting phone calls about groups of kids looking to come out to help. It’s overwhelming, but in the best possible way.”
Temperatures in East Idaho have been uncharacteristically high since this past weekend. Temperatures began to cool after Monday and daytime highs in the 50s throughout East Idaho are expected by Saturday. The high temperatures are accelerating the winter snowmelt that makes its way off of the surrounding mountains every spring and ends up in the Portneuf River and its tributaries.
The Portneuf has already reached its minor flood stage, which can result in minimal property damage, but is quickly approaching the moderate level, the weather service said. At the moderate level, residents can expect property damage and possible evacuations, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.
“I think the people that predict this stuff are pretty spot on and they said that we are expected to get about 0.5 inches of precipitation,” Shaffer said about the incoming rainstorm. “So I think we will just have to ride this out for a few more days before it crests on Saturday.”
A flood crest is the highest level a river reaches before it begins to go back down.
One thing is for sure, according to Shaffer, this flooding event is the most significant in Inkom’s recent history.
“I’m 63 years old and I’ve lived here all my life,” Shaffer said. “From spring runoff, there has never been an event of this magnitude. The last really major flood that we had was on the Fourth of July in 2009 and it was from a thunderstorm.”
Though Inkom residents aren’t quite out of the woods yet, Shaffer says there are some silver linings to the large amount of water hitting the fields throughout the region.
“The farmers have been hoping for precipitation and they’ve got it,” Shaffer said. “It may be a shorter growing season with the prolonged winter that we had, but there’s always good things that come from situations like this.”
He continued, “The Old Highway 30 bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2025 by the Idaho Transportation Department. Maybe this event will move up their timeline for us.”
Shaffer said he was at a loss for words for how many people volunteered to protect Inkom from the floodwaters on Monday night.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said. “It was absolutely a collective effort that saved our town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.