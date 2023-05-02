Rising flood water in Inkom

Volunteers stack sandbags in Inkom on Monday evening as rising floodwaters threatened local businesses.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

INKOM — Dozens of concerned Inkom residents banded together Monday night to divert floodwaters from the overflowing Portneuf River and its tributaries in an effort that Mayor Max Shaffer said saved the town.

Shaffer said about 100 people in Inkom volunteered well into the late evening, forming long lines to distribute sandbags and put down protective plastic sheeting.

Red Pony Inkom flood

Volunteers worked late into the night on Monday to prevent floodwaters from getting inside Inkom’s Red Pony Bar.

