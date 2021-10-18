Sorry, an error occurred.
POCATELLO — Idaho State Police said a tow truck driver was killed Monday morning as a result of a single-vehicle crash on northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just south of Pocatello.
State police said the accident occurred near milepost 66. Police are investigating the accident. Check the Idaho State Journal for updates.
