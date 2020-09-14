The B-25 Bomber “Maid in the Shade” will be in Pocatello September 14-20, 2020. One of the rarest historical military planes in the world will be near you! Come see it up close and personal, and better yet fly in it!
Built in 1944, the B-25 was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced and the B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” is one of 34 still flying today.
TOURS:
Mon/Fri-Mon: 2p – 6p
Tue-Thu: 9a – 6p
$10 per person/$20 for a family of 4 (in US and Canada)
Purchase tour tickets at the airplane, no reservation required.
RIDES:
Fri-Sun: 9a – 1p
To book a ride, click the ticket link below!
We encourage everyone to come out and tour our plane. However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and to keep everyone safe, we ask the following:
• If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay at home
• Please maintain social distancing while waiting in line to make purchases at our trailer; waiting in line for airplane tours or when inside the plane
• Wearing a face covering is optional or as required by local restrictions