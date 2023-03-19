Callie Bourne ISU WBB (copy)

Idaho State guard Callie Bourne surveys the floor during a game against Montana Tech at Reed Gym.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho State basketball player Callie Bourne was inching her way up the stairs at ICCU Arena in Boise, slowly working her way up with the assistance of crutches, after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) four days prior. Headed down the stairs toward Bourne, and limping rather noticeably herself, was fellow Bengal Finley Garnett. She wasn’t using crutches because her ACL surgery was several weeks ago. As they met on the stairway, you couldn’t help but say to yourself, “Well there’s the perfect microcosm of Idaho State’s women’s basketball season.”

A few minutes later, the remaining healthy Bengals were warming up for their first-round Big Sky Tournament game against Portland State. Guard Sophia Covello was trading passes with forward Mia Flor, both redshirt freshmen, both of whom had ACL reconstruction performed before they came to ISU.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.