Southeast Idaho has said goodbye to a decade that brimmed with change and memorable headlines.
A devastating wildfire ripped through a neighborhood south of town. A new attraction was christened, called Don Aslett’s Museum of Clean. The community also welcomed a major new employer, Amy’s Kitchen.
Newsroom staff recently sat down to pick the following top 20 stories of the decade:
No. 1: The 2012 Charlotte Fire
As it roared through the dry cedar and sagebrush of the Mink Creek area during the afternoon of June 28, 2012, the Charlotte Fire resulted in the evacuation of thousands of south Pocatello area residents.
Miraculously, not one person was injured during the county’s most devastating blaze to date, which destroyed over 60 homes and claimed the lives of many pets by the time firefighters had the inferno under control four hours after the fire erupted.
The blaze ultimately burned longer than 24 hours and scorched 1,038 acres. Though more than five dozen homes were lost, the Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security said in 2015 that 2,000 homes and $472 million in property was saved as the result of a breakneck response from over 130 first-responders.
No 2: Pocatello lands LDS Temple
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad told the Journal in April 2017 the hardest secret he ever had to keep was knowing before most Gate City area residents that Pocatello would soon be home to a temple to serve members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After it was announced, several first-time experiences in LDS temple construction occurred in Pocatello, including an event that featured youth between the ages of 11 and 18 clearing brush from the future site of the temple in mid-March. More than 3,000 people from the Pocatello Temple District, which stretches from American Falls east to Soda Springs and from Malad north to Blackfoot, participated in the event.
Construction of the planned 67,696-square-foot temple began in late March and should take up to three years to complete. The temple will be located off of Satterfield Drive on Pocatello’s north side. The public can monitor progress of construction on a live webcam at idahostatejournal.com.
No. 3: Parrish Family Tragedy
The February 2014 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of Pocatello dentist Bill Parrish, his wife, Ross, and their two sons, Keegan, 14, and Liam, 12, was one of the most heartbreaking stories of the past decade in Southeast Idaho.
The deaths spurred a community-wide effort to raise awareness about carbon monoxide poisoning and the importance of installing detectors by way of an annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the family’s name that still occurs today.
The two surviving Parrish children, Ian Parrish and Jensen Hall, who were away on Mormon missions when their family died, told the Journal in September they are at peace and have become inseparable since the tragedy.
No. 4: Turmoil at Idaho State University
Contention and controversy at Idaho State University made national headlines on multiple occasions during the last decade. Contention among former ISU President Arthur Vailas and faculty resulted in the school’s faculty senate being disbanded in 2011 and Association of American Colleges and Universities sanctions being placed on the university until 2019.
ISU's Middle Eastern students alleged they were victims of racism in 2016 and the New York Times and other national media outlets covered the story.
In 2017, A financial audit into what once was known as ISU’s Research and Innovation in Science and Engineering Complex resulted in one of the university’s top officials alleging violations of state law had occurred at the facility. No ISU official was ever prosecuted a result of the audit, as the only person charged fled the country to Canada.
And in May 2018, ISU once again made national headlines when the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said the school couldn’t account for about a 30th of an ounce of weapon’s grade plutonium. School officials claimed the plutonium was never actually misplaced, but credited the mishap to a clerical error related to missing documentation.
No. 5: Satterlee’s Arrival at Idaho State University
When current ISU President Kevin Saterlee assumed the university's helm in June 2018, he made it his personal mission to ensure the school was no longer seen as a place fractured by internal strife and lacking direction.
Under Saterlee’s leadership, the historic “I” atop Red Hill has been restored, he hired long-time Pocatello resident and former Century Volleyball Coach Pauline Thiros as the school’s athletic director and has embodied a leadership philosophy of “we over me.”
“Together, we can grow our academic profile, enhance the student experience, bolster research, and so much more,” Satterlee said in a letter to the school’s faculty and staff the day his job at ISU began. “Together, we can build the future of Idaho State.”
No. 6: Northgate and New Day Expansions
Gate City area officials in March 2017 were hopeful that an interchange linking Interstate 15 to Siphon Road in Chubbuck and Olympus Drive in Pocatello would soon become a reality. Less than three years later, their hope was answered as the Interstate 15 Northgate Interchange — one of the first ever projects in the state to involve public and private partners — opened in December.
The Northgate project development in Pocatello involves the construction of multiple industrial parks along Interstate 15 and thousands of new houses being built in the Northgate area that Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad once said could potentially double Pocatello’s population. Much of this development has still yet to happen.
In July, five local developers announced a massive 1,800-acre project named the New Day District, located in the large undeveloped area west of Interstate 15 between Tyhee and East Siphon roads in Chubbuck. Construction on this project has started and some of the New Day District’s first buildings should be finished by next summer.
No. 7: Canyon Mansfield triggers M-44 “Cyanide Bomb”
Pocatello area resident Canyon Mansfield, age 14 at the time, watched his 3-year-old Labrador Retriever die from sodium cyanide exposure in March 2017 after triggering a device used to control predators, called M-44s, just 300 yards away from his Buckskin Road home.
For at least a month, the teenager experienced vomiting, headaches and couldn’t sleep after triggering the “cyanide bomb.” The agency that installed the device, Wildlife Services — which is a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) — implemented a ban on the use of M-44s in Idaho following the incident that still stands today, despite President Trump recently reauthorizing the Environmental Protection Agency to use the devices.
The Mansfield family also sued the federal government seeking damages for physical pain and suffering as well as emotional distress, of which, a federal judge recently ruled against the family for claims related to physical pain and suffering. The emotional distress claims have not yet been addressed.
No. 8: Portneuf Medical Center opens
In 2008, over 78 percent of the voters in Bannock County decided to turn assets of the existing county-owned hospital over to a joint venture including Portneuf Health Trust and Pocatello Health Systems.
At that time, the old hospital and property, including the adjacent nursing home, were valued at $7.5 million for purposes of a merger that made construction of the new Portneuf Medical Center possible.
Construction on Portneuf Medical Center began in June 2009 and in April 2011, the new 353,000-square-foot hospital celebrated its grand opening.
No. 9: Ups and Downs of the Pine Ridge Mall
When the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck lost cornerstone stores such as Sears in 2014, Herberger's in 2018 and Shopko in 2019, the future of the brick-and-mortar retail hub appeared bleak. But as the doors closed for some of the mall’s largest tenants, others opened.
In November 2013, General Growth Properties sold the Pine Ridge Mall to Farmer Holding Co. for $9.05 million.
In 2014 C-A-L Ranch moved into the space at the Pine Ridge Mall previously occupied by Macy’s and later by Party Palace. A Hobby Lobby store was added to the mall in September 2016, Gem Prep Charter School announced it had plans to move into Sears’ old space in October 2018 and Planet Fitness opened in a portion of the vacant Herberger's store in January 2019.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has also for the last two years moved into the Pine Ridge Mall during the winter season.
No. 10: Portneuf Wellness Complex Opens
In addition to having a premier concert venue, the 80-acre Portneuf Wellness Complex provided Chubbuck and Pocatello residents with a new fishing spot, a recreation trail, a place for youth athletic teams to practice and play, and a space big enough for virtually any event when it opened in September 2015.
The $6.5 million Portneuf Wellness Complex was gifted to Bannock County from the Portneuf Health Trust. The state-of-the-art facility was designed to enhance and improve the health of Southeast Idaho.
Operating the complex did not come without some headaches for Bannock County officials, however, as evidenced by the firing of the county official who was in charge of the Portneuf Wellness Complex in November 2018. Bannock County Commissioners told the Journal it experienced difficulties with the Wellness Complex related to contracts with its concert hosting company, keeping the massive facility properly watered during the hot summers of 2018 and 2019 and ensuring all vendors who use the facility pay the proper rates on an annual basis.
No. 11: Plans announced for long-defunct Hoku property
The $700 million Hoku plant was constructed on Pocatello’s north side off of Kraft Road in 2007 and was set to produce materials used in solar panels. The plant never became operational, and in 2013, its parent company declared bankruptcy with about $1 billion in debt.
But in 2019, plans were announced to redevelop the former Hoku Materials plant, with two local businessmen, operating as Portneuf Capital, closing on the land for $1.25 million. They plan to build a business park at one of the city’s biggest eyesores.
No. 12: Heavy winter of 2016-17
In December 2016, more than 28 inches of snow fell in the Pocatello area — the most the area had seen in that month in over three decades. Many heavy winter storms contributed to what was the second snowiest winter in the Gate City since the National Weather Service began keeping records here in the 1930s, eclipsing over 87-inches of snowfall by early April 2017.
No. 13: Southeast Idaho mental health crisis center opens
In April, a facility opened at 1007 N. Seventh Ave. that officials say is saving lives and improving outlooks for local people coping with mental health emergencies.
The South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center was the sixth crisis center to open in Idaho. The Legislature authorized $1.5 million per year to cover the first two years of daily operations, utilities and salaries to run the facility, as well as $200,000 for remodeling and start-up costs. Portneuf Health Trust purchased the building and invested another $2.5 million for renovations.
No. 14: Taysom Hill’s success in the NFL
Taysom Hill’s local celebrity status has spread to the South and across the National Football League.
After suffering multiple major injuries to his lower extremities during his time as a quarterback for Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, many NFL pundits cast doubt on Hill’s ability to have success at the next level.
But since being signed by the New Orleans Saints in September 2017, The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill, has received national media coverage for his Swiss Army knife-like abilities. He has blocked punts and returned kicks on special teams, and taken snaps on offense as a quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver and slot receiver.
This past season, he broke the NFL record for receiving touchdowns by a quarterback with six, including the 541st career touchdown pass thrown by Drew Brees, during the 34–7 win in week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.
No. 15 Homicides tick upward in Southeast Idaho
When one thinks of Pocatello these days, images of the kind of violence experienced during the city’s Wild West days increasingly come to mind.
Several homicides occurred in the Gate City during the last decade: Anthony Martin Ish was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 44-year-old Fort Hall resident Darrel Auck in 2014, and his father, Martin Edmo Ish, was sentenced in 2017 to serve up to 15 years in prison for the 2009 beating death of Eugene Lorne Red Elk.
The man accused of murdering 25-year-old Nori Jones in her Pole Line Road apartment in 2004, Brad Scott Compher, is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail awaiting trial for first-degree murder charge. Two brothers, Gabriel and Anthony Moreno, were both acquitted of murder charges in 2018 following the bar parking lot beating death of 30-year-old Nathan Tad Richardson.
And two California teenagers, Dustin Garrett Alfaro, 18, and Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, 17, were both arrested in March and charged with first-degree felony murder charges in connection to the brutal stabbing death of 87-year-old Pocatello resident Arlyne Koehler.
No. 16: Cows on the loose make national headlines
Anderson Custom Pack, located at Garrett Way and North Main Street, made national news when cows escaped from the facility and were on the loose in town. One of the escaped cows was shot and killed by Pocatello police, and another cow was shot and killed by a business co-owner. A couple of other cows remained on the loose for a prolonged period. Officials suspected they were intentionally set free. Pocatello Animal Control had previously been called to the business to investigate animal welfare concerns.
No. 17: Property assessments spur anger
Bannock County mailed its 2019 property tax assessment notices covering 40,000 parcels 18 days late, and that was just the start of problems. Assessed valuations made massive jumps in many cases, as the county’s new assessor, Sheri Davies, sought to bring values in line with market rates. Residents concerned about the steep tax burden on county property owners, led by Claudia Ortega, mounted an unsuccessful effort to recall Davies and all three members of the Bannock County Commission. Though the recall came up short, the tax issue dominated the debate prior to the November election. Ortega, Chris Stevens and Roger Bray, who ran as a ticket campaigning vigorously on the tax issue, all won Pocatello City Council seats.
No. 18: Amy’s Kitchen opens in former Heinz facility
The local economy scored a major victory in October of 2014, when one of the nation’s most significant producers of natural and organic frozen foods announced plans to open a plant at the vacant Heinz facility in Pocatello. Amy’s Kitchen, based in California, has maintained a large staff and procured agricultural commodities from local producers.
No. 19: Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center opens
In August of 2012 the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes opened the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center. The tribes followed the opening of that state-of-the-art facility with the opening of a new casino adjacent to the facility in February of 2019.
No. 20: Museum of Clean opens
In 2012, local businessman Don Aslett gave the Pocatello area a new roadside attraction. Investing $6 million of his own money, Aslett, owner of the local cleaning business Varsity Contractors, opened the Museum of Clean in Pocatello’s warehouse district at 711 S. Second Ave. In addition to offering a history of cleaning supplies and equipment, the museum emphasizes the importance of living a clean lifestyle.
Honorable mention stories of the past decade include:
The expansion of the FBI center in Pocatello which brought in over 300 jobs to the Gate City, the construction of the South Valley Connector that connects drivers from Bannock Highway to South 5th Avenue in south Pocatello and the opening of the Mountain View Event Center, which is a multipurpose event and sports center near Pocatello’s east bench.