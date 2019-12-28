The Idaho State Journal asked its readers to select the best photos of 2019 out of the dozens printed in the newspaper. All of the reader-selected top 10 pictures of the year presented on this page were photographed by Journal photographer Doug Lindley.
Breaking
Trending Today
Articles
- AUTHORITIES: TWO DEAD IN MURDER-SUICIDE NEAR BLACKFOOT
- Local trucker arrested following Christmas Day pursuit
- Five mountain lion attacks in week leave dogs dead, injured
- Pocatello paramedics concerned about rash of drug overdoses
- Friends and family remember former Pocatellan murdered in Boise
- Tapp sends city of Idaho Falls notice he intends to sue
- Idaho woman gets jail, permanent loss of driver's license after crash killed child who wasn't in safety seat
- State's first Megaplex Theatre opening in East Idaho next year
- Parents of missing East Idaho children say they will address 'allegations' once 'speculation and rumor' subside
- City to auction off multiple buildings, lot
Video Highlights
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.