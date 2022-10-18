POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy.
Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to law enforcement officers in the state.
“This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the pinnacle of their career, who are serving at the highest level of our profession and Idaho,” said Brad E. Johnson, the division administrator for the Idaho POST Academy in Meridian. “To be eligible, one has to have served as the chief executive of their agency for at least three years, hold higher level certifications … and you have to complete a minimum number of executive level training hours after which you can be presented with this certification."
He continued, "It really puts you in an exclusive club because we only provide a couple of these each year. It's not a large number of certifications in this state and really represents a huge accomplishment for Chief Schei and an indication to everybody the level to which he's achieved throughout his career up to now and hopefully continuing into the future.”
Schei has been a police officer for 32 years, having spent nearly 28 of those years with the Pocatello Police Department.
In addition to graduating with honors as part of the FBI National Program Academy’s 257th graduating class, Schei attended the FBI Command College and holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Herzing University, a private school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
During his two-decade-plus tenure at the Pocatello Police Department, Schei has experience working in every division in different capacities. Schei, according to a news release from Johnson and the POST Academy, has a comprehensive background writing and developing police policies, procedures, strategic plans, lesson plans and budgets.
Schei became the chief of the Pocatello Police Department on June 18, 2019.
“Chief Schei has a strong belief in community relationships and has worked with several community organizations,” Johnson said. “He’s a resolute protector of children’s rights and takes pride in serving as the president of the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, a position he has held for many years. In 2016, he was honored to receive the Ron Timpson award from the local branch of the NAACP for human rights advocacy, volunteerism, and commitment to the improvement of the Pocatello community. On a state level, Chief Schei currently serves on the Board of Operation Esto Perpetua to combat fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, and the Idaho Public Safety and Security Information System, or ILETS. Both of these boards were appointed by Gov. Little. (Schei) is the president of the Board of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Law Enforcement Program at Idaho State University and the sitting vice president of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, or ICOPA.”
Schei offered words of thanks to the men and women in blue that he serves with, crediting his team of officers for making it possible for him to be able to receive the POST Executive Certificate.
“It’s definitely humbling to meet the standards for this award,” Schei said. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication. For Brad Johnson to travel all the way from Meridian to do this presentation was awesome. I have a great staff around me. Part of getting this certificate is obtaining a certain number of training hours, so in order to meet that requirement it takes a great staff to put in the work while I am gone. We are then able to take all the training information and materials and incorporate those back into our department. It’s the men and women of this department that really make this place tick.”
Four new Pocatello police officers were also sworn in during Tuesday's ceremony at Pocatello police headquarters, including three who recently graduated from the POST Academy and one officer who transferred from the Twin Falls Police Department. Officers Brook Ferro, John Forburger and Morgan Lyells recently graduated from POST and Christopher Ehardt transferred from Twin Falls after working there for the past 10 years.
Shawn Clark and Aaron Cottrell were also sworn in as Pocatello's two newest ordinance enforcement officers on Tuesday.
