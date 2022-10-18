Schei receives POST Executive Certificate

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, right, receives the POST Academy's highest honor, the Executive Certificate, from POST Division Administrator Brad E. Johnson on Tuesday at Pocatello police headquarters.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy.

New Pocatello police officers

The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks on Tuesday. Pictured from left are the new officers — Morgan Lyells, John Forburger, Christopher Ehardt and Brook Ferro — along with Police Chief Roger Schei.

Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to law enforcement officers in the state.

New Pocatello Ordinance Enforcement Officers

The Pocatello Police Department added two new ordinance enforcement officers to its ranks on Tuesday. Pictured from left are the new officers — Aaron Cottrell and Shawn Clark — along with Police Chief Roger Schei.

