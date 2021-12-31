After a year marred by economic hardship, business and school closings and tragedy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a general optimism in the community that the worst was over and life would gradually return to normal in 2021.
Alas, 2021 is at an end and the coronavirus remains the major issue in Southeast Idaho, as it is worldwide. Yet another COVID-19 variant, called omicron, is sweeping through the nation, and familiar dialogues about the need for wearing face masks, the importance of social distancing and the efficacy of vaccines, given the many mutations to the original COVID-19 strain, have reemerged.
The community also experienced economic growth and an exceedingly hot housing market during 2021. Local leaders celebrated several announcements about new business arrivals and expansions. Furthermore, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened a new temple in the city's east side. The community, however, had more than its share of violent crimes, including a rash of shootings early in the year.
Honorable mentions:
Pocatello man charged for double homicide: A 39-year-old Pocatello man, Jesse Leigh, was arrested in mid-October for allegedly fatally shooting his wife and another man at the couple's home with their 7-year-old son in the residence.
Retired Montpelier doctor kills wife: An 89-year-old retired doctor in Montpelier, Robert Dwight Degnan, died in prison in late October. He was incarcerated for violating conditions of his pre-sentence release for the September 2020 voluntary manslaughter of his wife, Marjorie. He was arrested following a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities said. He and his wife both reportedly had serious health problems.
Former Highland special ed teacher sentenced: A former Highland High School special education teacher, Eric Popely, 47, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in early December for sexually abusing a nonverbal student.
Police respond to rash of shootings: Early in the year, local authorities responded to a rash of unrelated incidents of gun violence. Among the incidents, Richard "Rocky" Iverson, of Blackfoot, was allegedly involved in a shootout with U.S. Marshals that claimed the life of another suspect. Another notable case involved Joseph Johnson, 37, of Idaho Falls, who was shot in his own backyard, police said. He was holding a gun and officers reportedly mistook him for Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled from a traffic stop.
Top 10:
No. 10: Bingham County Sheriff criminally charged: Several organizations and elected officials have called for the resignation of Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, who has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Rowland allegedly threatened a woman with a gun in early November. The woman was a chaperone for a girls' church youth group. Rowland was reportedly surprised by the youth group, which had been delivering anonymous Thanksgiving cards to church members. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Attorney General's Office, Rowland made disparaging comments about Native Americans when he was interviewed, which prompted the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to join the list of groups and people calling for his resignation.
No. 9: Local housing market experiences extreme shortage: Early in the year, the inventory of houses on the local market hit record-tight territory, resulting in escalating housing prices. As landlords rushed to sell some of their properties to take advantage of the exceptional market, renters also found themselves at the center of the local housing crunch.
No. 8: Park, concert stage and playground coming to downtown Pocatello: The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously in mid-December to approve a $1.57 million project to convert a full city block adjacent to Simplot Square into a new Pocatello Town Square, with a park, a playground and a stage. Lookout Credit Union will be the primary donor for the project.
No. 7: Area affected by hottest summer on record, drought: The summer of 2021 was the hottest on record in Pocatello, with 31 consecutive days exceeding high temperatures of 90 degrees. The area also experienced a prolonged drought that has the region's farmers concerned about their irrigation supplies heading into 2022. One Rockland Valley dry-land farmer said in late June that he'd measured only 5.6 inches of precipitation during the span of a year, noting that even the Sahara Desert gets more rainfall than that.
No. 6: District 25 school board members survive recall, though general election ushers in change: Based largely on frustrations about steps the school district took to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, a group of local residents forced a recall election for three members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees. Trustees Dave Mattson, Jackie Cranor and Janie Gebhardt all survived the recall election. Gebhardt and Cranor, however, opted not to run in the November general election, and Mattson was defeated by challenger Deanna Judy.
No. 5: Mayor Brian Blad wins reelection: Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad won his bid for reelection to serve another four-year term in office. He couldn't celebrate the accomplishment until a month after the November election, however, due to a city ordinance requiring a runoff election in the event that no single candidate claims at least percent plus one of the votes cast. Ultimately, Blad, who was first elected 2010, withstood a tough challenge from conservative opponent David Worley. Blad campaigned on the need for experience, arguing the city is poised for significant growth in the coming years.
No. 4: Economic development comes to Pocatello area: It's been a good year for Bannock Development and others involved in attracting economic development to the community. Morton Buildings Inc. broke ground in December on a manufacturing facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport. A Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, called Industrial Realty Group, has purchased the city's former Naval Ordnance Plant and is in the midst of giving it a major overhaul. The 68-acre site of the failed Hoku Materials plant has been rebranded as River Park Complex and is attracting commercial tenants. The Salt Lake City transportation and logistics company, Savage, has opened the state's first intermodal rail terminal in Pocatello. Officials with Bannock Development vow to deliver even more positive economic development news in 2022.
No. 3: Old Navy and Olive Garden announce they're coming to Pocatello area: Dining and shopping is about to get a lot more fun in the community. In late November, the San Francisco-based clothing and accessories retailer Old Navy announced that it plans to open a location at the former Staples site in the city's north side in February of 2022. Furthermore, local officials confirmed Olive Garden plans to locate a restaurant in Chubbuck in the former Red Lobster location near Pine Ridge Mall. The arrival of a local Olive Garden has been a recurring rumor for decades. At long last, the community is poised to get one of the top eateries on its wish list.
No. 2: COVID overwhelms hospitals: Any hopes that 2021 would bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic were dashed by the highly transmissible and deadly delta variant. By September, Idaho hospitals were so overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients that hospitals in Northern Idaho, the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley enacted crisis standards of care, signifying there was insufficient health care resources available to provide the usual standard of care to people who require it. Idaho deactivated crisis standards for most counties in late November. Amid the holiday season, the new omicron variant, which is highly mutated and even more transmissible than delta, has arrived in Idaho. Officials fear another wave of COVID-19 cases and advise the public to take precautions, such as getting vaccinated, getting vaccine booster shots, wearing face masks, sanitizing hands and avoiding large crowds.
No. 1: The Church of Jesus Christ opens a new temple: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints estimates roughly 300,000 people visited its new Pocatello Idaho Temple during a public open house from Sept. 18 through Oct. 23. Construction of the temple took two and a half years, and the doors were opened after four and a half years of planning. From its dominating white exterior to its grand entrance and hallways lined with plush carpeting and gold-framed paintings of area landscapes, the temple is nothing short of what the church’s membership had hoped it would be — an awe-inspiring house of the Lord. It measures just under 195 feet tall to the top of the angel Moroni and occupies 71,125 square feet on a nearly 11-acre property in the city's eastern foothills.