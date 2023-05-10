Stegner head shot

State Supreme Court Justice John Stegner. 

Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner announced Tuesday that he will retire Oct. 31, citing financial considerations.

He said he will return to private practice as an attorney. Then-Gov. Butch Otter appointed Stegner on May 22, 2018, to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Warren Jones.

(1) comment

alfoglen

Once again, Idaho is number one--this time in low judges' salaries. My theory is the conservative portion of the Idaho legislature acts unwittingly in most everything it does.

