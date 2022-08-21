In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived.
But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck.
It's unclear how many police chases result in a death. But they kill about 323 people a year. That's more than floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and lightning combined, according to the Washington Post.
Police pursuits are not a huge part of law enforcement, but they have high risks and high rewards. After an incident, it's common for people to question what the underlying procedures and risks are for law enforcement chases. The Idaho Press reached out to various police departments in the Treasure Valley to see what the training and policies are.
“I guess from an officer’s perspective, they’re kind of intense and very dynamic and very challenging at times because you’re balancing a lot of different things,” Meridian Police Department Lt. Jamie Leslie said. “When somebody chooses to flee from us, then that risk and danger to not only ourselves and the public is intensified.”
There are benefits to police pursuits, said Lisa Growette Bostaph, Boise State Criminal Justice professor. First, there's arresting and apprehending the suspect.
Plus, there's the idea of deterrence — where there are no chases, people may be more likely not to respond to police officers. Officers could risk legitimacy by not pursuing someone who commits a violent crime.
However, there are also potential costs, including injury, damage to vehicles, death, and the potential for lawsuits. If the police kill a bystander, they may lose some legitimacy in the community.
Blanket policies create problems, but most policing agencies have policies that set boundaries but allow officers to make the decision to pursue.
"It's not an easy calculation at all," Growette Bostaph said. "It's difficult because every situation is different."
Pursuing
An officer's adrenaline kicks in during a police chase, Nampa Patrol Division Lt. Oren McGuire said. After that, the first thing to do is to calm down and control breathing.
It’s a rush being in a chase, he said.
“You’ve got to be able to think and make decisions quickly,” McGuire said. “Things are moving really fast. They can change in a heartbeat … it’s almost like controlled chaos.”
For many Treasure Valley law enforcement officers, a big decision is whether to continue the pursuit. McGuire said within 15-20 seconds of the chase starting, Nampa police is deciding whether to discontinue it. And the overarching principle of most area policies is that police should weigh whether the chase or the suspect pose a greater risk to the public.
Several policies, including Boise’s, said officers have to continually weigh whether immediate apprehension of the suspect is more important than stopping the chase.
Most of the policies require the officer to take into account factors that could affect the pursuit, including weather, their capabilities, the familiarity with the area, the speed, traffic, whether there is a school zone and the vehicle’s capabilities.
“When you start a pursuit, your vehicle is essentially in its prime,” McGuire said. “As a pursuit goes on and lasts longer, you know, the engine gets hot and the brakes get hot.”
Many of the policies recognized the risk involved in a chase and identified specific instances where the risk is heightened.
Many policies state something similar, including Boise’s, which says most violations don’t warrant a continued pursuit and that officers should not pursue for infractions, misdemeanors or non-violent felony crimes.
“Deputies must not forget that the immediate apprehension of a suspect is generally not more important than the safety of the public and other pursuing deputies,” the Ada County Sheriff’s Office policy says. “No deputy or supervisor shall be criticized or disciplined for deciding not to engage in a vehicular pursuit because of the risk involved.”
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office also in its policy says chases expose bystanders, law enforcement and suspects to the risk of “serious injury or death.”
“Pursuits in residential or business areas, pursuits of or by motorcycles, and pursuits of juveniles are typically more hazardous to the public and the trooper,” Idaho State Police’s policy states. “More potential danger is involved, and a heightened level of caution and scrutiny is required.”
That doesn’t mean higher-risk chases don’t happen. In 2017, Ada County chased a 15-year-old girl from Overland near Maple Grove to Ten Mile near Amity, as previously reported. During the 20-minute pursuit, the girl was allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour.
But despite the danger of police chases, McGuire said he has never really been scared during a chase.
“A lot of times, if you really have a hankering to be a police officer you like to run, chase people and catch them,” McGuire said. “So usually, it’s excitement. I’ve never pushed myself in a pursuit to the point that I felt like I was out of control.”
Training
Several high-profile police shootings in the area have followed car chases, most notably when Boise police chased and shot Somali refugee Mohamud Hassan Mkoma last summer. Police had been trying to locate him in relation to a missing teenager whom the department believed was in danger. Four officers chased Mkoma until one of them, a sergeant, used a pursuit intervention technique to rotate and stop his car.
Of the four, two officers were exonerated of any wrongdoing in the pursuit by the Office of Police Accountability. The other two failed to turn on their body cameras, a report said, but were exonerated for all other actions.
“You use your vehicle to take the weight off of the rear tires of their vehicle, which then causes the vehicle… it goes into a circle,” Leslie, the Meridian officer, said. “Mechanically, the vehicle will then turn off because of the counter rotation of the tires are working against the transmission and the engine of the vehicle.”
The maneuver, also known as PIT, has its risks, Leslie added.
The Idaho State Police policy said the pursuit intervention technique should not be used under certain conditions unless deadly force is justified. The conditions include a vehicle traveling at speeds 45 mph or higher or on ice-covered or slick roads.
If a suspect is shooting or has a gun, it can be risky for police to get their vehicle too close to the fleeing car.
But for impaired drivers, the technique can be more effective, he said.
Police officers train in a 40-hour class that covers driving in various speeds and conditions and pursuit scenarios, Leslie said. Officers also learn how to do a pursuit intervention technique. Training continues on a yearly basis where officers go through updated legal liability training or any improved techniques.
Boise Sgt. Loren Hilliard said training starts with the policy.
Many Treasure Valley agencies do have similar policies, though sometimes they have different specifics.
For example, Idaho State Police have more specified policies, including that ISP cannot chase a car past the Canadian border.
After learning the policy, officers transition into training in the field or on the track at the Idaho POST facility in Meridian. Then there’s training in the vehicles involving and stopping pursuits.
“We have vehicles that are designed so that we can actually conduct PIT maneuvers with those vehicles and then we use other vehicles that we can do the other blocking or vehicle force methods” Hilliard said. ”We train and we set up scenarios for the officers to go through situations.”
McGuire said emergency vehicle operational classes training involves steering, braking, or things that would happen to the vehicle during a chase. He said officers are taught to pay attention to their vehicle and how it’s performing.
“I don’t want to drive above what my vehicle can do and I don’t want to drive above what my abilities are,” McGuire said. “Because if you’re doing either one of those things, you’re putting yourself and the other people in danger.”
Danger
Bystanders and people in the chased vehicle represent most of the fatalities.
In a 2007 study analyzing police chase data from 1982 to 2004, 72% of the 323 deaths deaths were occupants of the chased vehicle, 27% of the deaths — 87 people — were bystanders, and 1% of the deaths were police officers.
The Idaho Press analyzed Treasure Valley police chases from 2018 to 2022 to determine what the Idaho numbers would look like. The analysis does not include police chases that were not reported publicly, police chases where the arrest came hours later or police chases that became officer-involved shootings.
In all 15 publicly reported cases, the suspect was either arrested or died. Six people died, three of whom were innocent bystanders and three of whom were the person fleeing or a passenger in their car. No police officers died.
The numbers include the recent deaths after the aforementioned Kuna and Meridian chases. The Meridian chase is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force. The Boise Police Department is leading the investigation.
In many cases, managing the risk is a balancing act.
For example, for a drunk driver, McGuire said the question is more of, am I making a bad situation worse?
But there are some laws and regulations regarding police chases. For example, the Supreme Court in Brower v. County of Inyo, dealt with the death of William James Caldwell in 1984. Caldwell died when the stolen car he was fleeing in crashed into a police roadblock, according to Oyez, an online Supreme Court archive. The roadblock was an 18-wheel truck police had placed across the highway and behind a blind curve, Oyez said.
The Supreme Court said creating a roadblock in the path of a driver and pursuing the driver into it constitutes a seizure, violating the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. The unanimous decision said police violated the Fourth Amendment when the police “intentionally acquire physical control of a person or possessions,” according to Oyez.
Boise's policy mentioned “extreme measures,” which included ramming and roadblocks. Meridian said a roadblock should be a last resort and must be authorized by a supervisor.
For roadblocks, officers must follow minimum visibility, placement and illumination requirements established in Idaho code.
“Roadblocks will allow time for the suspect to safely react and present a clearly marked, intended course of travel,” the policy said.
But each situation is different.
“There’s no black or white answer on when a pursuit is or is not justified,” Hilliard said.