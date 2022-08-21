In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived.

But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck.

ISP EVOC training

Master driving instructor Jeff Fortner, with the Idaho State Police, guides his vehicle into position to initiate a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on another car at the ISP training facility in Meridian on Tuesday.
ISP EVOC training

Master driving instructor Jeff Fortner, with the Idaho State Police, pursues a "suspect" vehicle at the ISP training facility in Meridian on Tuesday.
ISP EVOC training

An Idaho State Police car spins out after a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver is used at the ISP training facility in Meridian on Tuesday.

