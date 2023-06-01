Jan Lacey

Bingham County resident Jan Lacey recently published a book called "Tinky and Bob" about her experience rescuing a kitten. 

 Photo courtesy of Jan Lacey

A Bingham County resident wrote a children’s book about a stray kitten that has just been published.

Jan Lacey never thought she would end up writing a children’s book, but the story of a stray kitten she rescued and its attachment to its bottle was too adorable not to share.

