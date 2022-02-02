POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Historic Downtown Pocatello are now selling tickets for their annual celebration of craft beer and of the downtown area's dining options and social scene.
The 11th Annual Gate City Brewfest, scheduled for March 12, will feature about 80 different hand-crafted beers from more than 30 breweries from throughout the country, plus the four local breweries.
Participants visit several different bars, restaurants and businesses in the downtown area to sample a variety of beers, included with a Brewfest wristband.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular fundraiser drew between 1,200 and 1,300 people and generated between $20,000 and $30,000 in annual revenue to be split evenly between the two organizations.
Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the event showcases the downtown area, in addition to raising funds for the organizations.
"There are a lot of people who haven't seen that area very much and aren't used to that area and don't realize the 20-plus (downtown) facilities that are great restaurants and beverage places," Hunter said.
Though Brewfest has traditionally been scheduled for March, last year's event was moved back until June due to the pandemic. Furthermore, a second downtown beer festival normally scheduled in September, called Brewfest 2, was called off.
General admission tickets for the upcoming Gate City Brewfest are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at gatecitybrewfest.com. VIP tickets are also available in advance at $75 each. Hunter said VIP tickets have been selling fast, and only 100 of them will be sold. VIPs receive a swag bag and are allowed to sample special beers at some locations. VIPs will also be invited to attend a Tap Takeover event the night before Brewfest at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Pocatello.
"We're expecting to have a very unique experience for our VIPs," Hunter said.
Hunter is encouraged that the region's COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, and he's optimistic cases will drop dramatically prior to the date of the event, based on trend's elsewhere in the country. Hunter believes the format of the event is ideal amid the pandemic because it spreads participants over several different locations.
Hunter said some participating businesses had people standing by the entrance to regulate capacity during last summer's event. He said it will be up to individual businesses to determine how they'll operate.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello, said several new breweries are booked for this year, which should provide some novelty for repeat participants. Terminal Gravity Brewing, Wind River Brewing and Salt Flats Brewing are among the new names. Palagi said organizers are still confirming participating breweries.
"There will be a couple of locally brewed beers that will debut during Brewfest," Palagi added.
The city trolley will be available to transport participants to the various locations. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., and First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., plan to have live bands, Palagi said. She said some participating restaurants will also offer special quick-serve menu items during the event.
"This is a huge event for our downtown and for our Pocatello-Chubbuck area," Palagi said.