POCATELLO — A thunderstorm packing lightning, rain and high winds is being blamed for two fires and multiple power outages in Pocatello that all occurred around the same time late Tuesday afternoon.
The fires occurred at a house near City Hall and in a field outside of the School District 25 main office building on Pole Line Road shortly before 5 p.m.
At the same time three power outages were reported in the city leaving over 1,000 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello without any electricity.
Idaho Power hopes to have everyone's power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Both fires were caused by sparks from transformers that were impacted by the passing thunderstorm's lightning and/or winds of over 50 mph, authorities said.
The house fire occurred in the 500 block of North Ninth Avenue.
Sparks from a nearby transformer first ignited a small grass fire that spread to a car parked adjacent to the home, authorities said.
The flames destroyed the car and then spread to the house, crawling up the home's exterior walls and then gutting its attic.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the home was unoccupied because its owner recently died.
The residence might be salvageable because most of the damage was confined to the attic area, firefighters said.
As of 6 p.m., firefighters had the fire pretty much extinguished and were dousing the remaining hot spots.
Pocatello police temporarily shut down North Ninth because of the fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the field fire outside of the School District 25 main office, successfully keeping the flames away from the office as well as the many school buses parked on the property.
That fire was also caused by sparks from a nearby transformer igniting the field. Firefighters said the fire scorched a half-acre at the most before being extinguished.
Neither fire resulted in any injuries but both caused power outages in the city.
Firefighters remained on the scene of the fires until around 8 p.m.
The thunderstorm also reportedly caused at least one downed tree in the city.