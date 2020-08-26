A thunderstorm packing lightning, rain and high winds played a role in at least five fires and three power outages in Southeast Idaho on Tuesday.
Emergency personnel responded and were quickly able to gain the upper hand on the fires. Still, officials throughout the area say the wildfire threat continues to grow and they are instituting some fire restrictions as a result.
Two of the fires on Tuesday occurred in Pocatello at a house near City Hall and in a field outside of the School District 25 main office building on Pole Line Road shortly before 5 p.m.
At the same time three power outages were reported in the city leaving more than 1,000 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello without any electricity for several hours.
Both of the fires were caused by sparks from transformers that were impacted by the passing thunderstorm’s lightning and/or winds of over 50 mph, authorities said.
The house fire occurred in the 500 block of North Ninth Avenue.
Sparks from a nearby transformer first ignited a small grass fire that spread to a car parked adjacent to the home, authorities said.
The flames destroyed the car and then spread to the house, crawling up the home’s exterior walls and then gutting its attic.
Pocatello Fire Department officials said the home was unoccupied because its owner recently died. They believed the residence might be salvageable because most of the damage was confined to the attic area.
Firefighters were also able to extinguish the field fire outside of the School District 25 main office, successfully keeping the flames away from the office as well as the many school buses parked on the property.
That fire was also caused by sparks from a nearby transformer igniting the field. Firefighters said the fire scorched a half-acre at the most before being extinguished.
Neither fire resulted in any injuries but both caused power outages in the city.
The afternoon thunderstorm also reportedly caused at least one downed tree in the city.
Officials with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center (EIIFC) said lightning tracking over Southeast Idaho also ignited multiple small wildfires on Tuesday.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the 400-acre Miner Creek Fire, located roughly 22 miles east of Blackfoot, and the 0.27-acre Limekiln Fire, located about 2 miles northwest of Stone Reservoir, on Tuesday. They also fought the 150-acre Rye Grass Fire, located 8 miles northeast of American Falls Reservoir. EIIFC officials said they were able to contain that fire by 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, and had it controlled by 5 p.m.
Due to the ongoing threat of wildfires in the area, multiple agencies have put restrictions in place.
EIIFC officials say Stage One Fire Restrictions will go into effect on Friday. Those prohibit fires, campfires and charcoal grill or stove fires unless they are in a designated recreation site and are within a fire structure provided by an administrative agency or landowner, according to a news release. They also prohibit smoking unless the person is in an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site or stopped in an area that is at least 3 feet in diameter, barren and cleared of all flammable materials.
“These restrictions include all lands managed by the BLM Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Fort Hall Agency, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and privately owned forested lands in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Caribou, Freemont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Teton Counties and a portion of Blaine and Oneida Counties,” according to the news release. “Restrictions for the Caribou-Targhee NF include all CTNF-managed lands in Lemhi County, Idaho, and Teton and Lincoln Counties, Wyoming, and Box Elder County, Utah.”
Officials are also reminding the public that fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.
The Region 10 Environmental Protection Agency and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have also called for a burn ban on all outdoor open burning on the Fort Hall Reservation due to elevated air pollution and stagnant air conditions, according to a news release.
“The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning—including camping and recreational fires—in all areas within external reservation boundaries regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban,” according to the news release. “For areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency, fire department, or the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.”
North Bannock County Fire District Chief J.R. Farnsworth said there is also a fire ban on all outdoor burning, recreational fires and home heating fires in his area. He issued the ban due to concerns about the smoke in the air, the number of resources that are already tied up fighting other fires and current conditions.
“Everything is dried out,” he said, adding that fires can move quickly.
Farnsworth says people need to be especially careful right now. He encourages them to check with their local fire departments to determine if there are any bans in place in their area before they light a fire.
“Right now, we want to keep fires to a minimum,” he said.