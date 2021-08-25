Pocatello High School's new Thunder the Bison mascot made his debut in front of the entire student body on Wednesday during a back-to-school assembly.
About 1,300 students and dozens of school staff were packed into the high school's gymnasium when Thunder burst through the room's red double doors.
The new mascot, personified by a student wearing the bison costume that a local designer made for the school, was met with cheers and smiles from an excited crowd that seemed eager to start the 2021-2022 school year.
For half of the students, Wednesday marked the first back-to-school celebration of their high school careers. The freshmen, of course, are just getting started and the sophomores weren't able to have a first-day-of-school assembly last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite virus-driven turbulence coupled with the recent controversy surrounding the school's old mascot and the choosing of its new mascot, students and teachers alike simply appeared happy to be back in school.
Dozens in the room, standing over a new Thunder decal on the gymnasium's hardwood floor, donned T-shirts and waved flags with the Thunder logo on them. The scene made clear that the transition from the Pocatello Indians to the Pocatello Thunder is real and well underway.
While the students have taken on their new identity in stride, remnants of the school's former mascot lingered. The Indians moniker was still pasted on the wall-mounted score board.
The student body was also told ahead of a chant that the lyrics had been changed from "Go Indians" to "Go Poky High." Nobody skipped a beat and the song was recited smoothly — a sign of a group unbothered by the change.
But for Pocatello High freshman Hailey Green the concept of the new mascot — a bison named Thunder — is still a bit of a head-scratcher.
Green said it's "weird" that school administrators chose a bison to represent thunder, though she said she's happy nonetheless that the school has decided on something that it seems mostly everyone can get behind.
"I kind of wish it was still the Indians, but I'll support it anyway," she said.
Pocatello High Principal Lisa Delonas said now that the Pocatello Thunder as the school's new identity is all but written in stone, she's excited to start this school year and focus on education.
"It's nice to get back to normal, educational concerns," Delonas said. "Last year was just tough for lots of reasons, so I'm looking forward to this school year. Hopefully it'll be an exciting one."