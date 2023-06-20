POCATELLO — Haunted house groups throughout Idaho are getting together at the fairgrounds this weekend to put on a festival for anyone looking for a good scare.
Nikki Jorgenson of SRD’s Haunted Attractions said the name of the festival is Thrills ‘n Chills Summer Scream Fest. There will be a hearse club, palm and tarot readers, a magician and other oddities, as well as appearances from five live bands and 70 vendors.
“Pocatello Paranormal Research is coming to do a demonstration,” she said. “There’s also a kids’ area with crafts.”
Jorgenson said that during both nights of the festival, cast members will gather for a haunted trail. Most of the festival will be free to the public, but the haunted trail will cost $5 for children ages 3 to 11 and $10 for people 12 and older.
“We’re going to haunt the trees and the cast members are going to come out to scare people,” she said. “That’s going to happen on Friday and Saturday evening from 9 to 11 p.m.”
Joining SRD are people from five other haunted attractions: Doom Haunted Attractions in Idaho Falls, Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell, The Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls, Insanitarium in Roberts and Haunted Mansions of Albion.
Jorgenson said this is the first year the groups have come together to do this event. One reason she decided to organize it was that she wanted to bring her cast members together after the tragic deaths of one of them back in November.
“Most cast members are like a close-knit family,” she said. “I decided to do this as a mid-year thing to get them all together.”
Jorgenson said this festival is also an opportunity for each of the haunted house owners to come together and discuss their industry.
“We teach what the industry is really like and answer questions,” she said.
Jorgenson’s favorite part about setting up events such as this is bringing her cast members together. She said they always become close during the time they get together.
“They get excited to be able to see each other and meet the other casts,” she said.
Thrills ‘n Chills will start at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. The events will take place until 9 p.m. on both nights. The haunted trail will take place after the events and go until 11 p.m. on both nights.
