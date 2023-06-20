Thrills and Chills

A cast member at a past event held by SRD's Haunted Attractions in Pocatello. 

 Photo courtesy of Nikki Jorgenson

POCATELLO — Haunted house groups throughout Idaho are getting together at the fairgrounds this weekend to put on a festival for anyone looking for a good scare.

Nikki Jorgenson of SRD's Haunted Attractions said the name of the festival is Thrills 'n Chills Summer Scream Fest. There will be a hearse club, palm and tarot readers, a magician and other oddities, as well as appearances from five live bands and 70 vendors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.