POCATELLO — Authorities recently arrested three Pocatello residents on drug-related charges in separate incidents.
Daniel J. Tuckett, 39, is facing one count of drug trafficking in heroin and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, all felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Megan R. Housel, 26, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies. Brent Eskelson, 63, is also facing one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been scheduled for later this month.
Pocatello police arrested Tuckett on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue on Tuesday after he was identified as a wanted person. They say they subsequently found heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, which led to the charges filed against him.
If convicted, Tuckett faces up to life in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the possession with intent to deliver charges and up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the trafficking charge.
Police arrested Housel in the area of Stockman and Belmont on Tuesday following a traffic accident. They say they found methamphetamine and marijuana in her possession. In addition, they say she tried to throw methamphetamine onto the floorboard of the vehicle, which led to the concealment charge.
If convicted, Housel faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the possession charge and up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the concealment charge.
Police also arrested Eskelson on the 100 block of Toponce Drive on Wednesday following a probation-related home search. They say Eskelson had methamphetamine in his possession at that time.
If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Tuckett, Housel and Eskelson were all still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Friday afternoon.