POCATELLO — Three members of the City Council have organized a tour in which they'll listen to concerns from the public and answer questions about city operations.
The sessions will feature council members Roger Bray, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega. They'll be soliciting public opinion on property taxes, the city budget and other issues. Discussions will be informal.
The council members plan to host the public during the following tour events: at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at Freckleton Park on Wilson Avenue by the city Recreation Center; at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Ammon Park on Ammon Street; at 9:30 a.m. on July 31 at Hawthorne Park at Conlin Road and Eldredge Street; at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Scardino Park, located off of Park Lane and El Rancho Boulevard; at 6:30 p.m. at Lower Ross Park; at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Constitution Park, located at 4020 S. Fifth Ave.; and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at OK Ward Park, 1400 W. Quinn Road.