Three local eighth graders will represent Idaho at the National History Day competition, which will be hosted virtually June 12-18.
Lydia Knapp, Carter Johnson and Isaac Robinson — all students at Gem Prep Charter School in Chubbuck — spent all year engaged in a program that focuses on historical research, interpretation and creative expression.
After participating in a regional competition where they advanced in the competition that included 238 students from East Idaho and 185 projects, they advanced to the state competition that included 345 Idaho students and 241 projects.
In the end, Carter and Isaac’s project about Woodrow Wilson and Lydia’s project about dancers sent abroad by the CIA during the Cold War are two of 47 projects from Idaho students that will be judged at the national competition this coming week, hosted virtually by the University of Maryland.
“It’s pretty hard to describe,” Isaac said when asked about moving to the national level. “I really enjoy science and math. History is a little outside my comfort zone. So, It’s a boost of confidence for sure.”
According to a press release from Gem Prep, “More than half a million students participate in the competition every year, conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.”
Having been friends and classmates for the past five years, Carter and Isaac decided to submit a joint project. They chose to create a website focused on the topic, “Woodrow Wilson: Reformations and Neutrality.”
Carter said they didn’t expect to even get past the regionals to compete at the state level.
“Going to state was the last of our concerns,” he said. “We were focusing on our school work and what we needed to do for our history class.”
Both students hold a 4.0 GPA and were doing their best for their project not necessarily for the competition.
On the other hand, Lydia is an avid history buff and was excited to delve into such a project.
“I’ve loved dance since I was little. I wanted a topic that had to do with dance,” she said. “I talked to (social studies teacher Sara) Olds and she was very helpful. I was actually surprised she knew how to advise me on dance as diplomacy. She mentioned that during the Cold War there were dancers who were sent abroad by the CIA. And that started my research.”
Lydia decided to present her project as a documentary and says that she spent hours in the Idaho State University library trying to find articles and books on the subject.
“If I hadn’t chosen a topic that I feel passionate about, it would have been much harder to stick with it,” she said. “There was very little reference material available on this subject.”
The three students have one piece of advice that they all agreed on for students considering following in their footsteps: “Don’t procrastinate.”
Isaac added, “Don’t overthink your project. You need to be able to do the best you can and trust your work. Try not to change every little piece. There will be flaws, but if our project is an example, it doesn’t have to be perfect to get to nationals.”
Carter also added that when you’re choosing a topic, try to choose something original, even though there may be more difficulty finding sources.
“One of the judge’s comments on our project was encouraging: ‘Very nice. Original topic. Couldn’t wait to hear more,’” Carter said.
For teacher Sara Olds, seeing her students succeed is a proud moment.
“This was the first time our scholars leaped into NHD,” Olds said. “This rigorous experience requires research — finding both primary and secondary sources, creating historical arguments, critical thinking and rolling all of this into a finished product and then creating an annotated bibliography. It's a massive undertaking. Because it's their first year doing this, it was sort of like dropping them into the ocean and telling them to paddle back to shore. With great determination, moments of discouragement and flashes of triumph, every scholar grades seven through nine in Gem Prep's whole network participated in the journey. We're so proud of them!”