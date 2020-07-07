FORT HALL — Three people were injured on Tuesday afternoon in a collision between a car and a freight train on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Sheepskin Road and Highway 91 in Fort Hall, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The Tribes said that a white car carrying three passengers, one man and two women, was traveling east on Sheepskin Road. As the white car passed the railroad tracks, a freight train heading north collided with the vehicle, Fort Hall authorities said.
An emergency helicopter landed at the intersection of Sheepskin Road and Highway 91 near the crash scene to airlift the injured individuals to the hospital. Multiple ground ambulances also responded to the crash.
Fort Hall authorities said one of the women were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via emergency helicopter and the other two occupants were transported to PMC via ground ambulance.
The names of the three injured individuals have not yet been released.
The FBI, Fort Hall Police, Fort Hall Fish and Game Department, Idaho State Police and Union Pacific Railroad responded to assist firefighters and paramedics at the scene, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Fort Hall authorities said more information about the incident as well as the names of the individuals involved will be released once available.