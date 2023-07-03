Three people drowned the same day two men and a dog were rescued from East Idaho rivers this past weekend, authorities said.
A float trip down the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River near Fun Farm Bridge ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after three people drowned.
The three victims were in their 20s and were part of a group of six people. They were floating in a rubber raft when it became trapped downstream of the diversion dam, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said.
Fremont County’s 911 Dispatch received a call for help from the group around 2 p.m., he said.
“They went over the diversion dam,” Humphries said. “There's a tremendous amount of turbulence on the downstream side, and it’s hard to get out of. They get trapped. (The turbulence) grabs them and keeps them under there. They get caught in that undertow and can't get out of it.”
The three people who died have been identified as Kaede Butikofer 23, of Idaho Falls; Lyle Faulkner 28, of Blackfoot; and Jasmine Flores, 28, of Blackfoot, according to Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye.
Humphries said there are no warning signs about floating that section of the Snake River, nor are there warning signs about the diversion dams. He cautioned those recreating on the waterways to make sure they know the dangers involved in floating on any river. Humphries also urged them to wear life jackets.
“I would encourage everyone who is going to play in the rivers to learn about them before they get on them. Wear personal flotation devices when they do and to stay away from the diversion dams,” he said. “I would just encourage everyone to be careful.”
In addition to Fremont County Deputies, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Madison Search and Rescue, St. Anthony Police and Rexburg Police also helped in the rescue and recovery efforts.
In Pocatello, firefighters, including one of the few members of the Fire Department trained in river rescues, saved two men and a dog from the fast-moving waters of the Portneuf River early Sunday evening, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 6:45 p.m. when a silver Labrador retriever entered the river near the Millward Mile trail and Kraft Road and began to be carried away by the current.
The dog's adult male owner then jumped into the river to save the canine but he got caught in the current as well. An adult male bystander saw that the dog and owner were in trouble so he entered the river to assist them.
An individual who witnessed the dog and two men go into the river then dialed 911.
When firefighters arrived, the two men and dog had gotten caught in some branches in the river and were trying desperately to keep their heads above water.
Fortunately, one of the responding firefighters was Jason Whitcomb, one of only three members of the Pocatello Fire Department who is a swift water rescue technician.
Whitcomb entered the water and quickly reached the two men and dog. He had life preservers for all three victims to keep them from drowning while other Pocatello firefighters set up ropes to achieve the rescue operation.
Using ropes and under Whitcomb's direction, firefighters pulled the two men and dog out of the river one by one. None of the victims suffered any injuries, firefighters said.
Pocatello police also responded to the incident and assisted with the rescue, which took about 30 minutes from start to finish, authorities said.
Firefighters said people and their pets should definitely stay out of the Portneuf River because it is fast-moving, very deep and full of debris right now. Firefighters described conditions on the river as "dangerous" and said the two men and dog are fortunate to have survived.
It was also fortunate that Whitcomb, an eight-year veteran of the Fire Department, was on duty and able to put his river rescue skills to good use.
Lives were likely saved as a result, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.