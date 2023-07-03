River rescue

Pocatello Fire Department vehicles parked near the Portneuf River early Sunday evening after two men and a dog became caught in the waterway's current. Firefighters used ropes to safely pull all three from the river.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Three people drowned the same day two men and a dog were rescued from East Idaho rivers this past weekend, authorities said.

A float trip down the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River near Fun Farm Bridge ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after three people drowned.

