On Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2:49 p.m., Idaho State Police attempted to stop a 2006 Buick Lucerne after the occupants in the vehicle had been involved in an earlier pursuit with Fort Hall Police Department.
The Buick, driven by Shanea Depee, 28, of Pocatello, failed to stop and a traffic pursuit was initiated westbound on Interstate 86 at mile marker 36, near American Falls.
Depee was pursued by Idaho State Police, Power County Sheriff's Office and American Falls Police Department in and around American Falls. The pursuit was discontinued by all law enforcement agencies for safety concerns to the public.
The vehicle was later located, having been abandoned, in the area of a canal road near Lakeview Road and Freedom Lane, east of American Falls.
Depee and passengers, Marcus Yupe, 41, of Pocatello, and David Preacher, 33, of Idaho Falls, were all taken into custody without further incident.
Depee was charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and resisting and obstructing officers. Yupe was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing officers. Preacher was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and also charged with resisting and obstructing officers.