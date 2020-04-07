MURTAUGH — Three orphaned mountain lion kittens have found new homes, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The three female kittens were found without their mothers earlier this year, and were all between 3 and 4 months old. Mountain lion kittens generally stay with their mother for between 12 to 18 months, meaning the kittens were in a dangerous position in terms of their survival. Two of the kittens will be sent to the San Diego Zoo while another will be sent to an accredited zoo in El Paso, Texas, according to an IDFG press release.
The kittens were found in Twin Falls County by Murtaugh and in the Wood River Valley near Hailey in the past few months. Fish and Game staff monitored the kittens for days to determine there was no female mountain lion in the area before they captured them and brought them to an IDFG facility to be cared for while the department looked for suitable long-term locations for the kittens.
Terry Thompson, a regional communications manager for IDFG, said the decision to capture young animals like these mountain lion kittens is made only on some occasions.
“We’re not heartless people,” Thompson said, but depending on the animal, their condition and the department’s resources, IDFG makes a call to rescue an animal.
Regional Wildlife Biologist Sierra Robatcek said the decision to capture the lions was because they were too young to live on their own without a female lion caring for them.
“It is extremely difficult to find facilities that will accept wildlife, like these three young mountain lions,” Robatcek said, which makes finding placement for them all the more exciting.
Thompson said he struggles with taking animals out of the wild, but understands the complicated calculus of keeping an animal alive and not having to do something drastic, like euthanizing them.
“They were way too young to survive on their own. They’d die if they were left to their own devices, or they’d be killed by another, larger animal,” Thompson said.
“They’re very small, but very strong and they have an attitude,” he said with a laugh.
The kittens lived “high on the hog” while they were with IDFG, Thompson said, eating elk meat and sleeping in a heated shed, all while giving the keepers sass.
“They would snarl and growl at you as you were feeding them elk. … They were very sassy,” Thompson said.