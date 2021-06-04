POCATELLO — Four injury crashes, three of them involving motorcycles, occurred in Pocatello between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
The most serious of the accidents happened around 7 a.m. Friday on South Fifth Avenue near East Whitman Street near the Bannock County Courthouse.
A man suffered a serious head injury when he lost control of his motorcycle in traffic and crashed while traveling northbound on South Fifth, Pocatello police said.
The man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not yet been released. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
The crash partially blocked South Fifth Avenue for over two hours.
The motorcycle crashed with other vehicles traveling nearby but fortunately none of those vehicles struck the seriously injured motorcyclist, police said.
Three other people, two of them motorcyclists, were injured in separate wrecks that occurred during a four-hour span on Thursday in Pocatello. None of those three accident victims was seriously injured, authorities said.
The first wreck occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday at Teal Avenue and West Quinn Road on Pocatello’s north side. A motorcycle and car collided, resulting in the adult male motorcyclist suffering injuries.
He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday two vehicles collided at Barton Road and South Fourth Avenue in south Pocatello. One person suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Fire Department ambulance to PMC.
The third crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at East Whitman Street and South 11th Avenue near Idaho State University. This collision involved a motorcycle and car and resulted in the adult male motorcyclist being transported via Fire Department ambulance to PMC for treatment.
All four of the Thursday-Friday crashes are being investigated by Pocatello police. Further details on the accidents including the names of those involved have not yet been released.